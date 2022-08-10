Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on review: The Flip is back

Our favourite foldable smartphone of 2021 has returned. Announced during Samsung’s twice-annual ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ conference, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 appeared alongside a revamped Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ANC earbuds and a pair of New Galaxy Watch 5 health-centric wearables.

And just like the rest of these devices, Samsung has decided to make a few tweaks to the award-winning formula of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, instead of reinventing the wheel. There’s still a lot to like with this year’s model, it’s just that those changes aren’t as headline-grabbing as previous releases.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Key specifications, price and release date

Main display: 6.7in, 120Hz (2,640 x 1,080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Cover display: 1.9in (512 x 260) Super AMOLED

Octa-core 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

8GB of RAM

128GB, 256GB or 512GB

Dual rear camera: 12MP (f/1.8), 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide

Selfie camera: 10MP (f/2.4)

3,700mAh battery

IPX8-rated waterproofing

Folded dimensions: 72 x 85 x 17.1mm

Unfolded dimensions: 72 x 165 x 6.9mm

187g

Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue

UK release date: Preorder from 10 August, available from 26 August

Preorder from 10 August, available from 26 August UK price: £999 (128GB), £1,059 (256GB), £1,199 (512GB)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Design, key features and first impressions

With the new Moto Razr launch in limbo – it was pulled from release mere hours before its scheduled unveiling – the Z Flip 4’s folding design remains unique. Functioning as a more modern take on the old-school clamshell phone design, the Z Flip 4 folds in half from a ‘normal’ sized handset to a pocketable square with half-size dimensions.

This is a trick that still works wonders, and personally, it’s something I prefer to the flip-to-enlarge design of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. I’d much rather have something that can decrease in size and fit in a smaller space, such as a tight jeans pocket or a space-limited handbag.

The Z Flip 4’s design has actually changed a little this year, although you’ll struggle to notice the difference with the naked eye. According to Samsung, the phone’s hinge is slightly slimmer, and the bezels have been decreased for better one-handed use. Again, this isn’t something I noticed during my time with the phone during my briefing session.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s colour options are livelier than its more serious business-focussed Fold counterpart. Come launch, you can pick up the phone in either Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold or Blue. There’s also the option to fully customise the panels and frame with even more colour options via Samsung’s ‘Bespoke Edition’ personalisation service either at Samsung.com or in one of its stores.

Like the Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip is IPX8 water resistant, although this means there’s no certification against dust or particle ingress. This is still a big boon for the foldable, though, and the Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection should help against scratches and cracks, too. It’s no thinner than last year – in either folded or unfolded positions – and its weight has slightly increased to 187g, although this is only a 4g increase.

The inner Dynamic AMOLED 2x display measures 6.7in across the diagonal, with a resolution of 2,640 x 1,080 and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the secondary cover screen is a slim (1.9in) bar on the rear of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and this sits below the dual camera array, stretching out across the width of the phone.

This secondary display launches with a handful of new functionalities and customisability options this year. You can now switch between analog and digital clock styles, add AR emoji characters, set the background with your own photos and even reply to messages using a list of pre-set responses, emojis and text-to-speech without having to unfold your phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, and it comes with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage. This isn’t expandable, so choose wisely. The battery is 12% bigger than last year’s version, at 3,700mAh in capacity, and the phone supports 25W wired charging (charger not included) as well as wireless and reverse wireless charging.

As for cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 uses a dual-camera setup, which consists of a main 12MP (f/1.8) sensor with OIS and a secondary 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultrawide. This is a mostly similar arrangement to last year’s model, with the exception that Samsung says the main sensor is 65% brighter this time around. The selfie camera is an identical 10MP (f/2.4) number.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Early verdict

“Identical” is very much the word of the day, here. Indeed, all of Samsung’s August 2022 products look remarkably similar to the devices they follow, with scatterings of subtle tweaks thrown about here and there for good measure.

The potential performance improvements via the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 might be its best new feature and when you consider that one of our biggest complaints with the previous model was its less-than-stellar battery life, the increase in capacity could be worth the upgrade as well.

It’s a shame, then, that these possible improvements make for a pricier phone than last year. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at £999 for the 128GB model, which comes in at a £50 increase on top of the Z Flip 3’s launch price – not to mention that it’s currently just £600 on Amazon.

If the price hasn’t put you off, however, and you don’t mind putting your money down before reading reviews, then the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available to preorder right now, with a release date scheduled for 26 August. On the other hand, if you’d rather do the sensible thing and wait a little while, then I’ll hopefully be delivering my final verdict in the coming weeks.