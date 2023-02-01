Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on review: More of the same, in a good way

Of the three phones Samsung unveiled at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event on 1 February, it’s quite obvious that the S23 Ultra is the star of the show. The firm dedicated the majority of my pre-briefing call to discuss its latest flagship handset – so much of it, in fact, that I was beginning to think that the other two phones didn’t exist.

And now that I’ve had a chance to give the S23 Ultra a whirl in person, you can sort of see why. Reviving legacy Galaxy Note-like features alongside a fresh list of exclusive goodies, the S23 Ultra is an entirely different proposition from its siblings. If you’ve got the money to splurge on a new phone in 2023, then the S23 Ultra might be the one to buy.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Key specifications, UK price and release date

6.8in, 120Hz HDR10+ 1,440p Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 for Galaxy

256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage

Quad rear camera: 200MP, 12MP ultrawide, Two 10MP telephoto

Selfie camera: 12MP

5,000mAh battery

IP68-rated waterproofing

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Colours: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender

UK release date: Preorder from 1 February, available from 17 February

Preorder from 1 February, available from 17 February UK price: £1,249 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB), £1,599 (1TB)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Design, key features and first impressions

Samsung merged its Note and S-series lineup last year, and as 2023 begins it’s clear that this risky move paid off. There’s now clearly a bit of a consumer appetite for the S Pen, since, after all, Samsung would have likely made the stylus extinct if last year’s S22 Ultra didn’t meet sales expectations.

So, yes, the S Pen has returned for a second year. A note-taking doodler and all-round productivity stylus, this is what makes the S23 Ultra truly special. Not a single one of Samsung’s competitors offers anything even remotely similar.

However, if you’re expecting to see any dramatic changes for the S Pen in 2023, then prepare to be disappointed. The core functionality remains exactly the same, and Samsung didn’t mention whether the hardware had seen any form of upgrade, either.

The same can be said about the design of the handset. Despite a set of four new colour options – Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender – there’s no hiding the fact that the S23 Ultra looks remarkably similar to last year’s model. Samsung says that the curvature on the left and right edges of the screen is a bit more dramatic, but this isn’t something that was immediately obvious during my hands-on session.

It’s still a mighty brute of a handset, and while Samsung didn’t provide dimensions and weight details during my briefing, the S23 Ultra is clearly better suited for bigger hands, as well as the deepest of pockets.

Where the S23 Ultra does differ, however, is in its use of recycled materials as part of its construction. The S23 Ultra contains 12 internal and external components (up from six) which consist of discarded fishing nets, plastic from water barrels, aluminium and glass.

The S23 Ultra’s box and packaging is also made of 100% recycled paper, and the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen protection contains an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled material as well.

On that note, the S23 Ultra’s AMOLED display measures 6.8in across the diagonal, which is the same as last year and is 1,440p in resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Outside of a new Advanced Vision Booster feature – which adjusts colour tone and contrast at three different ambient lighting levels – there’s not much new to report here, either.

The S23 Ultra comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside, which is Qualcomm’s most recent flagship processor. Strangely, Samsung mentioned that this particular CPU uses a “for Galaxy” designation, but didn’t actually go into any specifics about what this means. Qualcomm has shed some light on this, and we now know that the max clock speed has been boosted to 3.6GHz, compared to 3.3GHz on the base version.

As ever, you get three storage options to choose from: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery (no change here) and has Android 13 pre-installed, albeit with Samsung’s One UI 5.1 tweaks. A total of five years’ worth of security updates is also promised, with four years of One UI and Android OS upgrades.

There are a handful of new software features coming with One UI 5.1, including co-edit functionality in the Samsung Notes app when you’re on a call, as well as a fresh change to Samsung Knox. This now gives you full visibility over which app has access to your data, how it’s being used and a breakdown of where you might be at risk.

As expected, Samsung made a big song and dance about the S23 Ultra’s cameras. The headline feature this year is the inclusion of a 200MP main sensor, which is the largest Samsung has ever incorporated in a phone to date – replacing the S22 Ultra’s 108MP main camera.

It’s not the first 200MP smartphone, however. Samsung didn’t go into specifics during the launch event, but my assumption is that the S23 Ultra incorporates the same Samsung-made ISOCELL HP1 sensor as the Xiaomi 12T Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which both launched last year. The rest of the camera lineup is much the same as before, including a pair of 10MP telephoto lenses, a 12MP ultrawide unit and a 12MP selfie.

More megapixels doesn’t always result in a better picture, of course, but Samsung has made a boatload of improvements throughout. The S23 Ultra gets improved video stabilisation courtesy of something called ‘Adaptive VDIS’, which is a software-level algorithm that analyses movement and detects lighting conditions in video and stabilises accordingly.

Portrait mode has received a healthy update, too, and can now capture more true-to-life skin textures, skin tones and hair colour even in tricky lighting situations. This is similar to Google’s Real Tone feature used in its Pixel 7 smartphones.

Night shooting is greatly improved, apparently, with new pixel binning tech that combines neighbouring pixels to help improve the lighting in a photo. You should be able to take better pictures and video of the night sky, too, with new Astro Hyperlapse and Astrophoto shooting modes.

Finally, you can now shoot at 50MP in the Expert RAW app, compared to 12MP previously, and 8K video is filmed at a wider angle than last year (an increase from 57- to 80-degrees).

Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra review: Early verdict

There’s clearly a lot to talk about when it comes to the S23 Ultra’s cameras – I’m looking forward to testing them very soon – and there are a few other bits to get excited about, too. The inevitable speed improvements will likely be welcome, as will the bigger focus on using more recyclable materials in the manufacturing process, but this might not be enough to sway prospective buyers come release day.

We also need to talk about the price. The S23 Ultra starts at £1,249 for the base 256GB version, rising to £1,399 and £1,599 for the 512GB and 1TB models. Last year’s S22 Ultra started at £1,149, which makes for a substantial increase of £100 this year.

With a release slated for 17 February, it won’t be long before we find out whether the S23 Ultra justifies the extra outlay. Stay tuned for my full review in the coming weeks.