Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review: Almost wonderful

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review: Performance and battery life

While I normally applaud recycling, Samsung trotting out last year’s 2.4GHz Exynos 1380 chipset to power the Galaxy A35 5G doesn’t feel like the right move here. To be clear, it’s still a decent performer, but there’s a fly in the ointment.

That fly is the Pixel 6a, which speeds ahead of the A35 5G with leads of 56% in the single-core benchmarks and 13% in the multi-core. Considering that the Pixel is a generation behind (and is often on sale for less than £300), that’s not the best look for Samsung.

The GPU benchmarks aren’t anywhere near that close, with the Pixel 6a pulling far into the lead. The Galaxy A35 5G is roughly in line with the rest of the competition and handles light fare like Solitaire and Candy Crush easily enough, but more serious mobile gamers will want to opt for something like the Pixel 6a, instead.

The Pixel supremacy ends in the battery life comparison, and both Samsung phones make up some serious ground. The Nothing Phone (2a) hangs on to the gold medal, with the A54 5G nipping at its heels, but the Galaxy A35 5G takes a respectable third position, outlasting the Xiaomi by around seven hours and the Pixel by just under four.

Once depleted, the battery takes over an hour to fill with 25W charging. That’s marginally better than the Pixel 6a’s 18W capacity, but the Xiaomi runs away with the competition here, with its 67W charging taking the battery from empty to full in around 45 minutes.