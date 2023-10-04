Samsung unveils budget Galaxy S23 FE flagship
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is just like the regular S23, only cheaper
In a surprise unveiling ahead of the big Pixel 8 launch, Samsung has announced the Galaxy S23 FE. A mid-generation refresh of this year’s flagship lineup, the Galaxy S23 FE (or “Fan Edition”) is a budget take on the full-fat Galaxy S23, and it’s arriving in shops later this year.
Let’s get to that price first. Starting at £599, the Galaxy S23 FE is £250 cheaper than the regular Galaxy S23. That’s a substantial saving, so where has Samsung cut corners to keep the price so low?
The Galaxy S23 FE’s overall design, at least according to the press images, looks to have changed slightly. Its dimensions put it somewhere in between the S23 and S23 Plus, with a 6.4in display and a rather hefty weight of 209g. I expect the construction will feel slightly different in the hand, but this is something we can judge when we receive a model for review.
It is, however, IP68 rated just like the rest of the S23 lineup, and comes in a selection of new colours, including Mint, Cream and Graphite. Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X display returns, too, with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution.
Other than the design, the most crucial difference is that the Galaxy S23 FE uses the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or Exynos 2200 depending on your region, as opposed to the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside the rest of the lineup. In short, you can expect speeds to be decent for the price, but not as fast as the other S23 phones.
As for the other internal specifications, you’re getting 8GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery and a choice of either 128GB or 256GB of storage – there’s no word yet on whether this will be expandable.
Oddly, the camera offering looks to be mostly the same. The S23 FE uses a triple-camera array, which includes a 50MP (f/1.8) main unit, 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultrawide and an 8MP (f/2.4) 3x optical zoom. The only difference here is the front camera, with the 10MP (f/2.4) selfie decreasing in resolution from 12MP, with footage capped at 4K 30fps.
As you can see, there doesn’t appear to be a lot of novelty here. In many ways, the Galaxy S23 FE feels more like a re-skinned S23 but at a cheaper starting price – which is certainly no bad thing. We will, of course, be able to deliver our full verdict in the coming months, so watch this space.