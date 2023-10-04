Samsung unveils budget Galaxy S23 FE flagship

It is, however, IP68 rated just like the rest of the S23 lineup, and comes in a selection of new colours, including Mint, Cream and Graphite. Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X display returns, too, with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution.

Other than the design, the most crucial difference is that the Galaxy S23 FE uses the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or Exynos 2200 depending on your region, as opposed to the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside the rest of the lineup. In short, you can expect speeds to be decent for the price, but not as fast as the other S23 phones.

As for the other internal specifications, you’re getting 8GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery and a choice of either 128GB or 256GB of storage – there’s no word yet on whether this will be expandable.

Oddly, the camera offering looks to be mostly the same. The S23 FE uses a triple-camera array, which includes a 50MP (f/1.8) main unit, 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultrawide and an 8MP (f/2.4) 3x optical zoom. The only difference here is the front camera, with the 10MP (f/2.4) selfie decreasing in resolution from 12MP, with footage capped at 4K 30fps.

As you can see, there doesn’t appear to be a lot of novelty here. In many ways, the Galaxy S23 FE feels more like a re-skinned S23 but at a cheaper starting price – which is certainly no bad thing. We will, of course, be able to deliver our full verdict in the coming months, so watch this space.