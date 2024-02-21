Samsung Galaxy S24 review: Pocket-sized AI

Let’s not forget that the Galaxy S23 marked an unpopular £80 price hike for the series, though, so Galaxy S24 pricing hasn’t quite returned to S22 levels. Still, it does mean that the Galaxy S24 is priced competitively. The phone costs the same as the iPhone 15, and is £100 more than the Google Pixel 8.

If you like what the Galaxy S24 has to offer, but would prefer a larger display and even better stamina, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus offers a 6.7in QHD+ (1,440 x 3,120) display and a meatier 4,900mAh battery from £999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 review: Design and key features

Samsung seems to be on a slow but steady mission to do away with anything so ostentatious as a curve. Last year’s Galaxy S23 saw the showy Contour Cut camera module given the heave-ho, and there’s no return to it with the Galaxy S24.

This time around, Samsung has straightened out the remaining curved edges, too, producing a Galaxy S24 that’s now flat around the border and rounded in the corners. The decision further robs the Galaxy S series of its own signature look, which is a shame when the iPhone and Pixel ranges both have their own distinct thing going on.

While some will justifiably grumble at this design decision, there’s no denying the Galaxy S24 looks and feels sharp. In my model’s Amber Yellow shade (one of seven colours on offer this year), with its slightly tinted Armor Aluminium frame, it looks very sophisticated indeed.