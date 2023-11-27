The 5-star Garmin Epix PLUNGES in price again for Cyber Monday

It stands out from the crowd with its crisp AMOLED touchscreen, which provides clear visibility and easy navigation through its various functions. The display quality ensures that whether you are indoors or out in the bright sunlight, you’ll have no trouble checking out your stats.

Another handy feature that sets it apart is the inclusion of full-colour international maps, which are particularly beneficial for outdoor adventurers who are heading off the beaten track.

It’ll come as no surprise whatsoever that we awarded the Garmin Epix (gen 2) a perfect score of five stars out of five, alongside a prestigious Expert Reviews Recommended award. That’s the highest praise we can bestow and makes this Black Friday discount truly unmissable. Just get in there as soon as possible while the offer lasts!