Sony Xperia 5 V review: Sony makes some small but significant cuts

Sony Xperia 5 V review: Performance and battery life

While the Sony Xperia 5 V pares back on the Xperia 1 V provision in most key areas, it retains the flagship phone’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Together with 8GB of RAM, it ensures strong flagship-grade performance across the board.

All of our usual CPU and GPU benchmark tests reveal a phone that performs as well as the £1,300 Xperia 1 V, and comfortably better than last year’s Xperia 5 IV. It’s also a match for direct rivals like the Galaxy S23 and the Zenfone 10, while it eats the Pixel 8 for breakfast. Of course, with a late September release date, the Xperia 5 V won’t have long at the top of the compact flagship tree. But it’s a strong performer nonetheless and will handle all of the tasks and advanced 3D games that you can throw at it. General performance was solid during my time with the phone, and any foibles (such as an occasionally slow or janky jump into the camera app) would appear to be software issues rather than performance flaws. Expect updates to iron out any such bugs in the future.

There’s nothing to criticise on the stamina front, either. Like the Xperia 5 IV before it, the Xperia V 5 is an absolute battery life champ, aided by a large 5,000mAh cell.

In our usual looping battery test, the Xperia 5 V lasted 20hrs 45mins, which is around 40 minutes more than its predecessor. You can probably put those generational gains down to the more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, plus whatever software improvements Google and Sony have made in the past 12 months. It should be said that this media-focused score falls well short of rival phones like the Pixel 8, Zenfone 10, and Galaxy S23. In more practical terms, however, the Xperia 5 V performs admirably, with a full 15-hour day of moderate usage (around four hours screen on time) leaving me with between 60 and 65% left in the tank. This is a flagship phone with genuine two-day potential.

Recharging times are as underwhelming as before. Once again, the Xperia 5 V tops out at 30W, and there’s no charger in the box. Using the Zenfone 10’s 30W charger, I was able to get the Xperia 5 V from empty to 47% in 30 minutes, which is identical to the Xperia 5 IV before it. Wireless charging also makes a return, which is nice to see.