Google Pixel 8 preview: A justified price rise?

Google Pixel 8 preview: Specifications, price and release date

Google Tensor G3 processor 8GB LPDDR5X RAM 128GB or 256GB of storage 6.2in, 2,400 x 1,080, 120Hz OLED display Dual rear cameras: 50MP (f/1.68) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide 10.5MP (f/2.2) selfie camera 4,575mAh battery Colours: Hazel, Obsidian and Rose Price: Starting at £699 Availability: Preorders starting 4 October, units shipping 12 October



Google Pixel 8 preview: Design and key new features

At first glance, the 6.2in Pixel 8 doesn’t look too far removed from the Pixel 7 or, indeed, the Pixel 6. The familiar camera visor is still there, and the phone should feel premium enough in the hand with its satin metal frame and polished glass back. It’s available in Obsidian, Hazel or Rose colours, with IP68 protection to deal with dust and water.

But on the inside is the Google Tensor G3 processor, which Google is painting as a big step forward for the chip, especially in terms of artificial intelligence. The company says that the machine learning model is ten times more complex than that used on the original Tensor chip in the Pixel 6.

Historically, in terms of raw speed, Google’s Tensor chips have been a bit behind their Apple and Qualcomm-made counterparts, and we’ll have to see if that gap has been closed in the benchmarks when we get our hands on the Pixel 8.

But one thing that Google is trumpeting are some of the neat AI-tinged party tricks that are possible with the Tensor G3’s AI chops. Google Assistant can now quickly summarise, read aloud and translate web pages, for example.