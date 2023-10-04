Google Pixel 8 preview: A justified price rise?
The Google Pixel 8 goes all in on AI and looks like a solid improvement – but it comes at a price
Whenever people ask me for their advice on which Android phone to buy, my default response is to say that you can’t go wrong with a Pixel. Camera performance has always been top notch, and you’re guaranteed Android updates first, so what’s not to like?
Well, with the Pixel 8, what’s not to like is the price rise. It’s jumped up by £100, going from £599 to £699, which makes it a slightly tougher endorsement – especially with the excellent Pixel 7a still dazzling at £449.
Google Pixel 8 preview: Specifications, price and release date
- Google Tensor G3 processor
- 8GB LPDDR5X RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of storage
- 6.2in, 2,400 x 1,080, 120Hz OLED display
- Dual rear cameras: 50MP (f/1.68) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide
- 10.5MP (f/2.2) selfie camera
- 4,575mAh battery
- Colours: Hazel, Obsidian and Rose
- Price: Starting at £699
- Availability: Preorders starting 4 October, units shipping 12 October
Google Pixel 8 preview: Design and key new features
At first glance, the 6.2in Pixel 8 doesn’t look too far removed from the Pixel 7 or, indeed, the Pixel 6. The familiar camera visor is still there, and the phone should feel premium enough in the hand with its satin metal frame and polished glass back. It’s available in Obsidian, Hazel or Rose colours, with IP68 protection to deal with dust and water.
But on the inside is the Google Tensor G3 processor, which Google is painting as a big step forward for the chip, especially in terms of artificial intelligence. The company says that the machine learning model is ten times more complex than that used on the original Tensor chip in the Pixel 6.
Historically, in terms of raw speed, Google’s Tensor chips have been a bit behind their Apple and Qualcomm-made counterparts, and we’ll have to see if that gap has been closed in the benchmarks when we get our hands on the Pixel 8.
But one thing that Google is trumpeting are some of the neat AI-tinged party tricks that are possible with the Tensor G3’s AI chops. Google Assistant can now quickly summarise, read aloud and translate web pages, for example.
More interesting AI advances are happening with the camera. Building on the solid foundations of Magic Eraser, which lets you remove unwanted photobombers and scenery from photos, there are two new exciting features: Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser. The former lets you choose the best faces from a selection of similar shots to make the perfect (if not exactly representative) photo, while the latter lets you filter out unwanted background noise on captured video.
Speaking of the camera, while the Pixel 8 doesn’t get quite as many exciting upgrades as its £999 Pro sibling, there are a few improvements worth noting. Google says the updated rear camera has “advanced image processing to reveal vivid colours and striking details in almost any light”, and there’s a new Macro Focus mode for highlighting smaller subjects.
Google is once again promising all-day battery life, but the Pixel 8 is more likely to deliver for power users, with a 4,575mAh cell – up 220mAh from the previous version.
And thinking in terms of years rather than hours, the Pixel 8 seems to be in it for the long haul, too. Google is guaranteeing the latest versions of Android and security updates for seven years. It’s certainly nice to know that you could still safely be using your Pixel 8 with Android 21 in 2030, even if the majority of people will eagerly be eying up the Pixel 15 by then.
Google Pixel 8 preview: Early verdict
For Android enthusiasts, the Pixel 7 was already one of the best smartphones you can buy, and the Pixel 8 looks like a solid improvement. How much of an improvement depends on what the benchmarks tell us, once we’ve had an opportunity to put the Tensor G3 chip through its paces.
But the £100 price increase will stick in the craw regardless. For plenty of people, buying a discounted Pixel 7 – or even a Pixel 7a – may be the smarter choice. We’ll know for sure once we’ve completed our full Pixel 8 review.