The latest iPad is cheaper than EVER in this Black Friday deal
If you’re quick, you can get the tenth-generation Apple iPad (2022) for just £449 this Black Friday
In this terrific Black Friday deal, Amazon is offering the 10.9in tenth-generation Apple iPad (2022) for just £449, £37 below its average price. That’s the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon.
Awarded four stars in our Apple iPad (2022) review, this iPad looks a lot like the iPad Air, but it stands out with a choice of colours including blue, pink, silver and yellow. It features a 10.9in display with the same resolution of 2,360 x 1,64. However, its LCD panel isn’t laminated to the top glass, differentiating it in terms of image quality. Inside, it houses a slightly slower A14 Bionic chip compared to the Air’s M1 chip, and it supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, catering to creative users.
Apple also introduced the new Magic Keyboard Folio case for this iPad model, enhancing its functionality. This case comprises a rear portion with a kickstand and a separate keyboard and touchpad; it connects magnetically, transforming the iPad into a more versatile device.
This iPad represents the mid-range offering among Apple’s 10-11in tablets. Its USB-C port, repositioned webcam and performance capabilities have contributed to its four-star Expert Reviews rating, making it a compelling choice at the reduced price of £449.
This Black Friday deal is an excellent chance to grab a tenth-generation Apple iPad for £449 – its lowest ever price on Amazon. Treat yourself to a new tablet before the deal disappears.