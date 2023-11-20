The latest iPad is cheaper than EVER in this Black Friday deal

Apple also introduced the new Magic Keyboard Folio case for this iPad model, enhancing its functionality. This case comprises a rear portion with a kickstand and a separate keyboard and touchpad; it connects magnetically, transforming the iPad into a more versatile device.

This iPad represents the mid-range offering among Apple’s 10-11in tablets. Its USB-C port, repositioned webcam and performance capabilities have contributed to its four-star Expert Reviews rating, making it a compelling choice at the reduced price of £449.