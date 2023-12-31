Get a SIZZLING Boxing Day saving on a classic Henry vacuum cleaner

He’s also pretty quiet for a vacuum cleaner. At just 72dB, not only is Henry easy to talk over, he won’t be waking up the baby anytime soon either – making him the perfect choice for a family home.

As mentioned in our full Henry Hoover review, as it’s easy to maintain and repair, your hoover will most likely last you for years to come. Our reviewer admits, “my mum’s shop has used the same Henry for the last 20-odd years. This isn’t some cheap, disposable vacuum. It’s easy to maintain and repair, and will likely still be kicking about long after your kids move out.”

One downside we found with Mr Henry, however, is that his hefty weight doesn’t make him the easiest to manoeuvre around the house. Compared to more expensive models, his suction isn’t exactly the best that we’ve tested either. But if you’re willing to forfeit manoeuvrability and accept its decent suction, then you still have its long reach, enormous nine-litre capacity and cracking low cost.