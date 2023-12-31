Get a SIZZLING Boxing Day saving on a classic Henry vacuum cleaner
You can now save a cheeky £30 on Henry vacuum cleaner this Boxing Day
Spring cleaning season is looming around the corner which means now is the perfect time to invest in a new vacuum cleaner. Luckily, you can get the iconic Henry for just £130 in the Argos Boxing Day sale. With an outstanding five star rating and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, Henry’s a fantastic choice for any home, especially with this lush £30 saving.
Weighing in at 8kg, Henry is a full-on bagged cylinder vacuum cleaner that has an unmistakable rugged design that is built to last. With a 2.3m long flexible hose and a whopping 26.8m of main cable inside, this happy chap is able to reach even the most awkward of places. In addition to the hoover, you also get a range of smaller brushes, a thin crevice tool and different sized steel tubes. These allow you to choose the perfect tool for every nook and cranny.
He’s also pretty quiet for a vacuum cleaner. At just 72dB, not only is Henry easy to talk over, he won’t be waking up the baby anytime soon either – making him the perfect choice for a family home.
As mentioned in our full Henry Hoover review, as it’s easy to maintain and repair, your hoover will most likely last you for years to come. Our reviewer admits, “my mum’s shop has used the same Henry for the last 20-odd years. This isn’t some cheap, disposable vacuum. It’s easy to maintain and repair, and will likely still be kicking about long after your kids move out.”
One downside we found with Mr Henry, however, is that his hefty weight doesn’t make him the easiest to manoeuvre around the house. Compared to more expensive models, his suction isn’t exactly the best that we’ve tested either. But if you’re willing to forfeit manoeuvrability and accept its decent suction, then you still have its long reach, enormous nine-litre capacity and cracking low cost.
With a five-star rating and Best Buy award, it’s easy to see why this iconic hoover is such a fan favourite. His large capacity and super long reach makes Henry the perfect budget option for anyone looking to buy a new vacuum. His charming features won’t fail to bring a smile to your face, making this a Boxing Day deal you won’t want to miss.