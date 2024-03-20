This Ring Video Doorbell Plus deal is red-hot in Amazon’s spring sale
Our pick of the best ring doorbells, the Ring Video Doorbell Plus, is at a near-record low price for a limited time in Amazon's spring sale
View deal at Amazon
If you’re after a smart video doorbell, the newly discounted Ring Video Doorbell Plus could be just the deal for you. Reduced down to just under £100 in Amazon’s spring sale, from an average of £135, it’s sitting at a more appealing price than it has been for months.
Just make sure to buy before Monday 25 March when this deal is set to expire, and you’ll never miss a delivery again.
Did the Ring Video Doorbell Plus get a good review?
- In our full Ring Video Doorbell Plus review, we awarded it a five-star rating.
- It also received an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
View deal at Amazon
What’s so good about the Ring Video Doorbell Plus?
- In our view, the Ring Doorbell Plus is the best Ring doorbell for most people. Why’s that? Well, for starters, we found it very simple to use and incredibly responsive across our testing period.
- It offers many improvements over the regular Ring Video Doorbell 4 too, including the ability to capture “head-to-toe” images of visitors via its 150-degree vertical field of view and strong 1536p image quality.
- You’ve also got nifty functionality such as colour night vision and package detection.
Are there any disadvantages to this Ring Video Doorbell Plus?
- You won’t be getting advanced features such as video pre-roll found on the Ring Doorbell 4 or 3D Motion detection utilised on the Ring Doorbell Pro 2.
- It also only works over a single-band Wi-Fi connection, although we didn’t find this to affect its performance.
How has the Ring Video Doorbell Plus’ price changed over time?
- The lowest price the Ring Video Doorbell Plus has ever been was £90 across a few days of Black Friday last year. Now just £10 more than that, and £35 down from its £135 average price, this is the second cheapest we have seen it drop to since it launched in April 2023.
- At launch, the Ring Video Doorbell Plus cost £160.
Where can I find more video doorbell deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
During major discount periods like Amazon’s Spring Deal Days or Black Friday, our experts spend hours searching the web for top discounts. We make sure that every deal is a bonafide bargain before recommending it. Check out just how we do it in this article.