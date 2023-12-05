Xiaomi 13T Pro review: Leica photography at a tempting price

Xiaomi 13T Pro review: Performance and battery life

On that note, last year’s Xiaomi 12T Pro went all in on the performance front, packing in a then-cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. For the Xiaomi 13T Pro, the company has taken a step forward, but it’s a slightly diagonal one.

Rather than going with a like-for-like upgrade, which would be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Xiaomi has gone with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200+. This is a less common 4nm chip that tops the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and competes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in certain regards.

That’s supported by our benchmarks tests, where the 13T Pro generally beats its predecessor, and more or less ties with the Xiaomi 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 with their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips – except in Geekbench 6, where it falls slightly behind.

Even so, I think this was a smart move from Xiaomi, as it means that it’s using a cheaper component with no discernible shortfall in performance. This doubtless freed up resources to spend on things like that improved camera system or the full IP68 certification.

With advanced games like Genshin Impact running at a solid 60fps on top graphical settings, there really isn’t anything to be lost from moving over to MediaTek’s provision – except for possibly one thing.

While the Xiaomi 12T Pro managed to last around 18 hours in our regular looping video test, the Xiaomi 13T Pro and its 5,000mAh battery lasted an hour and a quarter less. Of course, this may simply come down to the display refreshing at a faster (and thus more power-hungry) 144Hz. Either way, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is obliterated by the Nothing Phone (2), which lasted a staggering 31hrs 28mins, while all of Samsung’s latest flagship phones burst past the 22-hour mark.

Video performance aside, I could generally get through a long day of regular usage with between 40 and 55% left in the tank, even with the screen set to 144Hz. That’s reassuringly solid.

It also helps that you get a rapid 120W charger in the box, which was able to get my test model from empty to 68% in just 15 minutes, and to 100% in less than 25 minutes. You still don’t get wireless charging though, which feels like a bit of an omission when both the Pixel 8 and the Nothing Phone (2) support such a thing.

