  • Best Amazon deals: The greatest discounts and savings this Prime Day

Best Amazon deals: The greatest discounts and savings this Prime Day

Deals

Our pick of the best deals available on Amazon during its Prime Big Deal Days event

Finding the best deals available on Amazon can often seem like a daunting task. And what’s more, Amazon Prime Day is back for round two. This means heaps more deals and savings to sift through. Fortunately for you, we’ve done our research to compile our list of the best savings to be had. There are plenty of impressive deals on offer, so be sure to keep an eye on this page, as we’ll be keeping close tabs on all the best offers.

Below you will find our top picks separated into different categories. Find everything from smartphones and laptops, to coffee makers and more. Bear in mind that Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is only running for 10 and 11 October, so you’ll need to act fast if you find a deal that takes your fancy.

Some deals, usually Prime Day offers, may only be applicable to Amazon Prime members. If you don’t have one, you can start your 30-day free Amazon Prime membership. After your free trial, Amazon Prime will cost £8.99/mth, but you can cancel your membership at any time.

READ NEXT: Best broadband deals 2023

Best Amazon deals: Quick links

Click the links below to jump to your favourite deal categories.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals: Smartphone deals

Best Amazon deals -Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) was one our favourite mid-range phone of 2022, thanks to its unique design and lighting effects, clean Android installation and a lovely screen. It’s well-priced at an average of around £368 on Amazon, but in the retailer’s latest Prime-exclusive sale, you can get it for its lowest-ever price: just £289.

Amazon Avg £368 Now £289 View deal

Best Amazon Prime Day deals: Laptop deals

Best Amazon deals - Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

One of our favourite 2-in-1 laptops, the Surface Pro 9 received a five-star rating and a Recommended award in our full-length review. What’s more, in Amazon’s latest Prime exclusive sale, you can get it for its lowest-ever price of £799 (down from an average price of £1,044). Bear in mind that this deal is for the tablet only. Should you wish to pair it with the keyboard, you’ll need to buy that separately.

Amazon Avg £1,044 Now £799 View deal

Best Amazon Prime Day deals: TV deals

Best Amazon deals_LG OLED B3 TV

LG OLED B3

This 4K smart TV is down to £1,099 (was £1,196) for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. LG is one of our favourite brands and we’ve been very impressed with its OLED range, with great sounding TVs that excel as gaming displays. So if this deal takes your fancy, be sure to take advantage of it now.

Amazon Was £1,196 Now £1,099 View deal

Best Amazon Prime Day deals: Kitchen deals

Ninja Speedi

Speedy by name, speedy by nature. The Ninja Speedi is a fast and versatile multi cooker that can deliver full meals with ease. At a retail price of £250 (and an average Amazon price of £207), it’s up there with the brand’s most expensive multi cookers. Right now, though, you can get it for as little as £140.

Amazon Avg £223 Now £199 View deal

Best Amazon Prime Day deals: Tablet deals

Best Amazon deals - Apple iPad 2022 10.9in

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

As part of the retailer’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is offering great savings on a range of Apple iPads. The brand’s latest gen model brought minor updates to the tablet at a rather significant increase in price. However, right now, you can get a 10.9in iPad (10th generation) for £439 – down from an average price of £490.

Amazon Avg £490 Now £439 View deal

Best Amazon Prime Day deals: Amazon device deals

Best Amazon deals - Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation

You can guarantee that, during any Amazon deals event, there’ll be some great savings available on the retailer’s own-brand devices – from Fire TV Sticks to Kindles. Right now, for instance, you can get the Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers (2022’s 5th generation) for just £22 – down from an average price of £44.

Amazon Avg £44 Now £22 View deal

