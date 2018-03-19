Best Amazon deals: The greatest discounts and savings this Prime Day
Our pick of the best deals available on Amazon during its Prime Big Deal Days event
Finding the best deals available on Amazon can often seem like a daunting task. And what’s more, Amazon Prime Day is back for round two. This means heaps more deals and savings to sift through. Fortunately for you, we’ve done our research to compile our list of the best savings to be had. There are plenty of impressive deals on offer, so be sure to keep an eye on this page, as we’ll be keeping close tabs on all the best offers.
Below you will find our top picks separated into different categories. Find everything from smartphones and laptops, to coffee makers and more. Bear in mind that Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is only running for 10 and 11 October, so you’ll need to act fast if you find a deal that takes your fancy.
Some deals, usually Prime Day offers, may only be applicable to Amazon Prime members. If you don’t have one, you can start your 30-day free Amazon Prime membership. After your free trial, Amazon Prime will cost £8.99/mth, but you can cancel your membership at any time.
Best Amazon deals: Quick links
Click the links below to jump to your favourite deal categories.