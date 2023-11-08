After an air fryer? This is the PERFECT pre-Black Friday deal for you

Our in-depth Tower T17023 review at Expert Reviews highlighted the air fryer’s ease of use. The dial controls and straightforward cooking process are super simple to get to grips with, even for novice cooks, and the quick heat-up time and efficient cooking mean you’ll be serving up crispy, tasty food in less time than traditional oven baking or frying would take.

The Tower T17023’s is also a breeze to clean, with non-stick components that are dishwasher safe, making the after-dinner clean-up less of a chore.