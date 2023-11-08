After an air fryer? This is the PERFECT pre-Black Friday deal for you
The Tower T17023 was already our favourite budget air fryer, but now it’s only £27 on Argos ahead of Black Friday
With the early Black Friday sales already starting to heat up, Argos is leading the charge with a tempting pre-Black Friday deal that’s almost too hot to handle. The Tower T17023 air fryer is now available for just £27.50, a huge discount from its regular £50 tag.
The proud recipient of a four star review and Expert Reviews Recommended badge, the Tower T17023 air fryer transforms traditional fried favourites into healthier versions with little to no oil. It’s a compact device, so you’ll easily find space for it in your kitchen, and its 2.2-litre capacity is sufficient for serving up side portions for multiple people or meals for individuals.
Our in-depth Tower T17023 review at Expert Reviews highlighted the air fryer’s ease of use. The dial controls and straightforward cooking process are super simple to get to grips with, even for novice cooks, and the quick heat-up time and efficient cooking mean you’ll be serving up crispy, tasty food in less time than traditional oven baking or frying would take.
The Tower T17023’s is also a breeze to clean, with non-stick components that are dishwasher safe, making the after-dinner clean-up less of a chore.
If you’re keen on cutting energy costs and calories in one fell swoop, then this air fryer is a gateway to guilt-free indulgence, allowing for a variety of recipes that cater to a healthier lifestyle. For £27.50 this early Black Friday deal on the Tower T17023 is a welcome reminder that good things don’t always have to come with a high price tag.