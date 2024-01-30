Best air fryer deals 2024: Save big on countertop cookers this February

The best air fryer deals give you a chance to bag yourself a top-quality appliance without breaking the bank. Already incredibly popular in the UK, more and more consumers are opting for the ease and versatility of an air fryer. These handy countertop devices can cook foods faster than a standard oven while using less electricity, saving you both time and money. Many air fryers also offer extra settings, modes and accessories that can massively increase their utility.

The only downside to air fryers is that they often carry a high price tag, so it pays to snap up an air fryer when you can find a great deal on one. After years covering sales events including Black Friday and Prime Day, we know how to differentiate between a true bargain offer and a false economy. What’s more, having tried, tested and reviewed scores of air fryers, we’re perfectly placed to guide you towards the best deals on the best models available. We won’t recommend a deal unless it represents a real steal, and if you don’t see one you like just yet then don’t worry – we’ll be updating this page regularly, as and when new air fryer deals become available.

While this page features all the top air fryer offers and bargains we’ve discovered, you can find an even wider selection of models and our full air fryer buying guide, over on our comprehensive best air fryer page along with links to our more in-depth full reviews.

