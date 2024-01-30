Best air fryer deals 2024: Save big on countertop cookers this February
Grab a discount on top brands like Ninja, Tower and more, with our roundup of the best air fryer deals available
The best air fryer deals give you a chance to bag yourself a top-quality appliance without breaking the bank. Already incredibly popular in the UK, more and more consumers are opting for the ease and versatility of an air fryer. These handy countertop devices can cook foods faster than a standard oven while using less electricity, saving you both time and money. Many air fryers also offer extra settings, modes and accessories that can massively increase their utility.
The only downside to air fryers is that they often carry a high price tag, so it pays to snap up an air fryer when you can find a great deal on one. After years covering sales events including Black Friday and Prime Day, we know how to differentiate between a true bargain offer and a false economy. What’s more, having tried, tested and reviewed scores of air fryers, we’re perfectly placed to guide you towards the best deals on the best models available. We won’t recommend a deal unless it represents a real steal, and if you don’t see one you like just yet then don’t worry – we’ll be updating this page regularly, as and when new air fryer deals become available.
While this page features all the top air fryer offers and bargains we’ve discovered, you can find an even wider selection of models and our full air fryer buying guide, over on our comprehensive best air fryer page along with links to our more in-depth full reviews.
The best air fryer deals of February 2024
1. Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone: (Was £238 avg., now £180)
The larger capacity model of one of our favourite Ninja air fryers, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone is a great option from a top brand. Sleek and well-built, the Max Dual Zone offers users a massively roomy overall capacity of 9.5l, handy drawer-syncing abilities, as well as specific settings for roasting, baking, reheating and dehydrating. On top of all that, the Max Dual Zone adds Ninja’s unique Max Crisp feature, which allows the air fryer to boost its maximum cooking temperature to 240ºC, helping it crisp up thinner, frozen foods in a flash.
Averaging around £238, this discount sees the Max Dual Zone drop to just £180, the same price it fell to on Black Friday. Since a nearly £60 saving on a Ninja appliance is nothing to sniff at, make sure to snap up this air fryer deal before it’s gone.
2. Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer: (Was £152 avg., now £116)
A strong rival to the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer took home our overall Air Fryer of the Year gong at Expert Reviews Product of the Year 2023 awards. Some neat design features helped the Instant Vortex Plus secure the top spot, including clear viewing windows on its baskets, its internal lights and its wide range of settings and modes.
Another factor that helped the Vortex Plus edge out the other contenders was its reasonable price tag, with the air fryer going for an average price just £152. A respectable discount has seen that price fall further to just £116, making for one of the best air fryer deals of the month.
3. Tower Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1: (Was £114, now £82)
Prefer an oven-style model? The Tower Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 is our favourite tabletop oven, having secured five stars and our Best Buy award when we reviewed it. We praised it for its roomy 11l interior, its rotisserie, kebab and pizza cooking accessories, and its overall great cooking performance.
Already a bargain at the average price of £114 on Amazon – down from its RRP of £140 – this air fryer is currently cheaper than ever, at an all-time low of £82. In terms of affordability, this is one of the best air fryer deals we’ve seen, so be sure to get it before it’s gone.