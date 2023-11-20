Black Friday is here, bringing with it a swathe of Black Friday air fryer deals and bargains. If you want to see all the best Black Friday deals on a range of products, including fitness equipment, kitchen appliances and tech, check out our main Black Friday hub, linked above. If you’re solely interested in bagging a new air fryer for cheap, then stay where you are.

Taking the UK by storm in recent years, air fryers have become increasingly popular due to their healthier cooking style, energy efficiency and all-round convenience. That popularity means there are more air fryers around than ever, with more deals and savings to be had on them. Great news in theory. But in practice, it means that it’s now more difficult to pick out a quality model from a long list of air fryers and harder as well to know whether what you’re buying is actually a good deal. That’s where Expert Reviews come in, happy to lend our expertise gathered over years of air fryer reviewing and deals season coverage.

To get you started, here are the top three air fryer deals we’ve uncovered so far. Scroll down just below to follow our live coverage, where we’ll be adding fresh deals as we find them.

Best Black Friday air fryer deals so far:

The best Black Friday air fryer deals 2023 – LIVE