Best Black Friday air fryer deals 2023 – LIVE
Stay on top of the best Black Friday air fryer deals, with our up-to-date coverage on offers from brands like Ninja, Tower and Tefal
Black Friday is here, bringing with it a swathe of Black Friday air fryer deals and bargains. If you want to see all the best Black Friday deals on a range of products, including fitness equipment, kitchen appliances and tech, check out our main Black Friday hub, linked above. If you’re solely interested in bagging a new air fryer for cheap, then stay where you are.
Taking the UK by storm in recent years, air fryers have become increasingly popular due to their healthier cooking style, energy efficiency and all-round convenience. That popularity means there are more air fryers around than ever, with more deals and savings to be had on them. Great news in theory. But in practice, it means that it’s now more difficult to pick out a quality model from a long list of air fryers and harder as well to know whether what you’re buying is actually a good deal. That’s where Expert Reviews come in, happy to lend our expertise gathered over years of air fryer reviewing and deals season coverage.
READ NEXT: When is Black Friday
To get you started, here are the top three air fryer deals we’ve uncovered so far. Scroll down just below to follow our live coverage, where we’ll be adding fresh deals as we find them.
Best Black Friday air fryer deals so far:
- Ninja Speedi (Was £205 avg., now £138)
- Ninja Foodi Dual Zone (Was £219, now £139)
- Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer (Was £150, now £75)
The best Black Friday air fryer deals 2023 – LIVE
15:50 | 24 Nov
Our Black Friday air fryers round-up:
That’s all for our Black Friday air fryer coverage for 2023. What a rollercoaster ride it was, with deals and aplenty and lots of laughs. To see all the best Black Friday deals in a range of categories, check out our main hub linked above.
To see all the best Black Friday air fryer deals, check out our summary wrap up.
14:52 | 24 Nov
A LAST-CHANCE Black Friday air fryer deal
Black Friday won’t be here forever, so here’s one of the best air fryer deals to pick up before the sales event of the year wraps up: the Ninja AF100UK, our favourite mid-range marvel, is down from a full RRP of £150 and an average price of £121 on Amazon, retailing for a bonker all-time low price of £79. The AF100UK is sturdy, has a 3.8L capacity and some handy extra cooking settings, making it perfect for day-to-day tasks. Currently sold out on Ninja, Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and more, we managed to track down some stock at Robert Dyas.
13:48 | 24 Nov
Save OVER £50 on the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2-in-1
A clever, self-stirring air fryer with a large capacity and the ability to split up your cook between two baskets, the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2-in-1 has long been one of our favourite air fryers. We called it our favourite high-end model at £300, but it has since averaged out to a price of £202, making it a more reasonable option. A Black Friday deal bringing it all the way down to just £150 makes it a veritable budget buy, compared to where it started off. Make sure to get this one while it’s still live.
12:14 | 24 Nov
Save on our Home Product of the Year – the Ninja Speedi
We’ve highlighted this deal a couple of times already, but it’s always worth sharing again, especially since fresh deals are currently thin on the ground. The Ninja Speedi was £205 on average on Amazon, but has come down to just £138 for Black Friday.
The Speedi picked up five stars in our original review, as well as our Best Buy Award and also took home the Multi Cooker of the Year and overall Home Product of the Year gongs at our annual Expert Reviews Product of the Year Awards. We love the Speedi for its stylish look, sturdy construction, ten cooking functions (which includes great air frying performance) and, of course, its Speedi meals ability, which lets you whip up full meals in as little as fifteen minutes by combining cooking modes.
11:34 | 24 Nov
Have your heart set on a Ninja air fryer?
Out of all the air fryer brands, Ninja have consistently performed above the rest in our testing and reviews. If you want to see all the best deals on Ninja air fryers, check out our dedicated live blog. If you want to see a more general round-up, head on over to our best Black Friday Amazon deals page. Happy deals hunting!
10:37 | 24 Nov
The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone drops AGAIN
The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone started at £219 before Black Friday and has since dropped to £169, £149 and now, finally, £139. This top-drawer dual-drawer air fryer is sold out almost everywhere, but Argos both have it in stock and are offering it cheaper than anywhere else. This is one of the Best Black Friday air fryer deals we’ve seen so far, so make sure to get on it before it’s gone.
08: 11 | 24 Nov
The big day is FINALLY here
Black Friday has arrived at last! We’re currently checking out our favourite models and retailers, looking to root out any price drops, freebies or deals we can. While we search, you can head on over to our main best Black Friday deals hub, which features deals on air fryers and just about everything else, from Nike shoes to Apple macs and more.
15:34 | 23 Nov
Get a NEAT saving on this Ninja multi cooker
The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid can air fry. It can also (deep breath), grill, bake, slow cook, sear, sauté, steam, dehydrate, pressure cook, steam-bake, steam-air fry and make yoghurt. Its average price on Amazon is £246, but for Black Friday you can nab one for just £218.
14:15 | 23 Nov
Top three deals of the day
We’re back from lunch, but we’re still hungry for deals. But first, a quick recap. Here are our three favourite deals from this morning:
- Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer (Was £261, now £219)
- Tower T17023 2.2L (Was £40, now £27)
- Ninja Foodi Dual Zone (Was £219, now £149/£129 for AO members)
12:27 | 23 Nov
Our other liveblogs are PACKED with deals
Whether you’re looking for a cheap Dyson, iPhone or gaming laptop, our other minute-to-minute deals coverage will sort you out:
- Black Friday PS5 deals
- Black Friday TV deals
- Black Friday smartphone deals
- Black Friday laptop deals
- Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals
10:37 | 23 Nov
Pick up a solid saving on the ULTIMATE Ninja air fryer
Capacious and flexible, the Ninja Foodi Flex Drawer has an enormous 10.4L capacity, as well as the ability to remove the divider between its twin drawers and create what Ninja call a “mega drawer.” Aside from that, it has all the great features you know and love from the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone and other Ninja air fryers. Ordinarily £261 on average, this Black Friday the Flex Drawer can be acquired for a neat £219.
09:08 | 23 Nov
The CHEAPEST air fryer we’ve tested is on sale at Amazon
Previously exclusive to Argos, this Tower air fryer deal is now on Amazon, which may prove handy if you’re planning to bag a big Black Friday haul from the retailer. Selling at an average price of £40 on the site, the Tower T17023 is now just £27. Though it has no bells and whistles, this compact, 2.2L air fryer excels at its primary task, offering solid air frying performance.
08: 11 | 23 Nov
It’s bright, it’s early – let’s find some DEALS
The big day is almost here and over the next 48 hours you can expect a spate of top-drawer deals and bargains on a range of products. On this particular page we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled and our ears to the ground for the best Black Friday air fryer deals going. So, let us grab our morning coffee and a banana and we’ll be back with some stonking offers shortly. Until then, why not peruse our best Black Friday deals hub, which features deals on everything from vacuum cleaners to VPNS – and also several things that don’t start with V.
15:45 | 22 Nov
Get our favourite mid-ranger CHEAPER than at Amazon
Usually Amazon is the king of the cut-rate price, but Dunelm have outdone them here. Ordinarily £150, our favourite mid-range air fryer, the Ninja AF100UK 3.8L, is now just £75 at Dunelm, as opposed to £79 at Amazon. It’s only a few pounds in the difference, but who wouldn’t want to save a few pounds? This is the go-to model for most people getting in on the air fryer action, so why not score yourself a Black Friday bargain on one today.
15:10 | 22 Nov
The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone is SELLING OUT FAST
The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, as we’ve noted several times in this live blog, is the hottest-selling air fryer of Black Friday 2023. The Foodi Dual Zone is sold out at Amazon, Ninja and John Lewis already. However, if you still want to get it at its great reduced price of £149, you can pick one up at Very. But hurry, as these stocks will likely deplete soon as well.
14:02 | 22 Nov
Deals of the day… so far
Let’s take a look back over the morning’s hottest Black Friday air fryer deals, shall we? The top offers Wednesday, so far, are as follows:
- Tower Xpress Pro 5-in-1 (Was £108, now £75)
- Tefal EasyFry 3-in-1 (Was £183, now £99)
- Ninja Foodi Dual Zone (Was £219, now £149) and
- Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Max 9.5L (Was £240, now £180)
12:15 | 22 Nov
We’re off to lunch – check out other live round-ups
We’ll be back after lunch with more top-drawer air fryer deals. For now, why not check out our other Black Friday deals liveblogs:
- Black Friday deals – LIVE
- Black Friday TV deals – LIVE
- Black Friday laptop deals – LIVE
- Black Friday smartphone deals – LIVE
- Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals – LIVE
- Black Friday PS5 deals – LIVE
- Black Friday broadband and Sky deals – LIVE
- Black Friday mattress deals – LIVE
11:58 | 22 Nov
Get an EVEN CHEAPER Tower air fryer for Black Friday
While we largely prefer the Tower Xpress Combo 10-in-1, down from £118 to £85 this Black Friday, its smaller cousin is that bit cheaper. The Tower Xpress Pro 5-in-1 doesn’t have the pizza or kebab making capabilities of the Combo, but it does have the same 11L capacity and rotisserie accessories for cooking whole chickens. It’s also cheaper than the Combo, with the Tower Xpress Pro 5-in-1 down from an average Amazon price of £108 to just £75.
10:52 | 22 Nov
This Ninja air fryer is a BEAST
Previously, we’ve shone a spotlight on the excellent Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, which is reduced from £219 to £149 for Black Friday. Also on sale is the larger, Max version, which boasts a massive total capacity of 9.5L and sports a handsome copper trim. This well-built, fully-featured, stylish and capacious air fryer is normally £240 on average on Amazon, but a fantastic Black Friday deal has brought it down in price: now you can snap up the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Max 9.5l for a cool £180.
10:15 | 22 Nov
Bag some SERIOUS savings on versatile Tefal air fryers
The Tefal EasyFry 3in1 can air fry, grill and even steam, adding some welcome versatility to your kitchen set-up. Aside from multi-functionality, it also has a huge 6.2L capacity and a new, great price: previously £183 on average (at which price we deemed it a little too expensive and took some marks off in our review), you can now purchase one for just £99.
Don’t fancy steaming some salmon? Then why not opt for the Tefal EasyFry 2in1. We haven’t directly reviewed this model, so we can’t vouch for it on every level, but assuming it offers similar performance to the 3in1, it’s a great buy. The Tefal EasyFry 2in1 was £77 on average on Amazon, but a Black Friday bargain has it down to just £49.
08:46 | 22 Nov
We’re on day three of Black Friday Week
Welcome back once more to Expert Reviews live Black Friday air fryer deals coverage. Wespent the bulk of Monday and Tuesday ferreting out excellent air fryer offers for you, with deals like Ninja Speedi’s price drop or the Instant Vortex Plus falling to half price being the standouts.
Today, we’re back on the hunt and will be updating this page regularly as we find, assess and highlight for you, the top true deals on high quality appliances.
16: 20 | 21 Nov
Á demain mes amis… until tomorrow my friends
That’s the end of our liveblogging for the day. Here’s a quick round-up of the best Black Friday air fryer deals we uncovered this mizzly Tuesday:
- Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer (Was £150, now £75)
- Ninja Foodi Dual Zone (Was £220, now £149)
- Tower Xpress Combo 10-in-1 (Was £118, now £85)
- Tower T17021 Manual air fryer (Was £55, now £37)
Want to see deals on other products categories? Then check out our other great deals coverage pages:
- Black Friday deals – LIVE
- TV deals – LIVE
- Smartphone deals – LIVE
- Vacuum cleaner deals – LIVE
- PlayStation 5 deals – LIVE
- Nintendo Switch deals – LIVE
- Broadband and Sky deals – LIVE
- Mattress deals – LIVE
15:11 | 21 Nov
The best Black Friday air fryer deal is BACK
Winner of our Air Fryer of the Year award for 2023, the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer packs in a lot: clear viewing windows, internal lights, six cooking settings, basket-syncing abilities, great air frying performance and more. Usually £150, a frankly brilliant Black Friday deal sees it available for half-price at Argos, now just £75. Get our favourite air fryer at its lowest price ever while stocks last.
14:02 | 21 Nov
Snap up a BONKERS deal on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone
The best-selling air fryer of Black Friday has fallen in price once more. Starting at £219 and falling to £169 for most of the sales period, Black Friday week sees the Foodi Dual Zone fall to an insanely good-value £149. Currently sold out on Amazon and Ninja, we found the Ninja Foodi Dual at £149 on Very. This deal is hot to trot, so make sure you get it before it’s gone.
12:05 | 21 Nov
Tower Xpress Combo 10-in-1 falls in price AGAIN
The Black Friday bargains on this model just keep getting better. Starting at an average of £118, it fell to £100 at the beginning of the month, then £92, and now it’s just £85. In our original review, we rated this oven-style air fryer five stars and gave it our Best Buy award, giving it top marks for its large 11L capacity, great range of rotisseries accessories and wide-ranging cooking capabilities.
10:51 | 21 Nov
Our favourite CHEAP air fryer is now discounted in a larger size
The Tower T17023 is just £27 for Black Friday, making for what is easily our favourite cheap air fryer deal of the Black Friday season. Now it’s bigger sibling is getting in on the action, with the Tower T17021 falling from an average price of £55 to just £37. The T17021 is largely similar to the T17023, which we reviewed in full this year, except that it has a much larger 4.3L litre capacity, compared to the smaller air fryer’s 2.2L. It also offers Fry, Roast, Grill and Bake functions, making it a rival for the slightly less capacious, but still fully-featured Ninja AF100UK.
09:17 | 21 Nov
We’re back with more DEALS
Good morning all, Expert Reviews live air fryer deals coverage continues on this overcast Tuesday morning, with only a few more days left until Black Friday itself is upon us. We’re currently scouting the prices and availability of our favourite models, and will start to send some red-hot deals your way very soon, so hang about.
16:58 | 20 Nov
That’s all… for now
- Another day, another procession of great air fryer deals. We’re signing off now, but we’ll be back tomorrow with more offers and bargains. Scroll down below to see what our favourite deals were for the day, or for more coverage on a wide range of product categories, you can check out our various round-up pages:
- Best Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday laptop deals
- Best Black Friday TV deals
- Best Black Friday broadband deals
- Best Black Friday mattress deals
- Best Black Friday Dyson deals
- Best Black Friday iPhone deals
16:17 | 20 Nov
Save £20 on a SOLID Tower air fryer
An oven-style model with an 11L capacity and a great range of rotisserie accessories, the Tower 5-in-1 bagged four stars and a Recommended award in our original review. Our favourite cheap countertop oven, the Tower 5-in-1 is now just £89, down from an average price of £109.
15:15 | 20 Nov
Top three at 3pm
It’s just gone 3 O’Clock, so let’s have a recap of the best deals we’ve found so far today:
- Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer (Was £150, now £95)
- Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Max 9.5L (Was £240, now £180)
- Salter Dual Digital (Was £122, now £100)
14:50 | 20 Nov
The MOST POPULAR air fryer is massively reduced
By far the hottest-selling air fryer this Black Friday, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone remains nicely discounted, retailing for just £166, down from an average price of £190 and an RRP of £220. The Dual Zone is as sturdily built as any Ninja product, has an overall 7.6L capacity and adds the brands Max Crips mode, which cooks thinner, frozen foods in a flash using extra-high temperatures, as a cherry on top.
Looking for more capacity? Since we last highlighted this offer, the huge Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Max with copper trim has seen a reduction, allowing you to get its full 9.5L capacity to yourself for just £180, falling from an Amazon average of £240.
13:28 | 20 Nov
Save on a simple, CHEAP dual air fryer
The Salter Dual Digital is a very straightforward model, offering a 7.6L capacity, a few presets and commendable cooking performance. Handsome and easy-to-use, this air fryer has dropped a solid £22 from its average price on Amazon for Black Friday. Get yours today for just £100.
12:05 | 20 Nov
Our Home Product of the year is STILL discounted
Deals have come and gone this Black Friday season, but this excellent bargain on the Ninja Speedi has remained consistent. The winner of our overall Home Product of the Year award for 2023, the Speedi impressed due to its ten cooking functions, which include steaming, sautéing, air frying and more, as well as its Speedi Meals setting, which allows it combine modes to make fully-realised single-pot meals in as little as 15 minutes. Averaging a price of £205 on Amazon, this offer sees it available for just £138. Whew!
11:13 | 20 Nov
Check out the rest of our coverage
While we scour the net for an air fryer bargain better than the one linked below, why not take some time to peruse our other great live blogs:
- Best Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday PS5 deals
- Best Black Friday Broadband and Sky deals
- Best Black Friday laptop deals
- Best Black Friday smartphone deals
- Best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals
10:24 | 20 Nov
The NEW best air fryer deal of Black Friday
Perhaps a deal too good to be true, the price drop on the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer, highlighted below, seems to have quickly been reverted. Whether this was an error or just the deal being set live too early, we’re not sure. However, we can highlight a deal that is very close to being just as good: the stainless-steel fronted version of the same model is now just £95, down from £150.
09:30 | 20 Nov
This is the BEST air fryer deal of Black Friday – hands-down
The Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer recently picked up the air fryer of the year gong at our annual awards. We love this model for its clear-viewing viewing windows, internal lights, range of cooking functions, drawer-syncing settings and overall great air frying performance.
On previous live blogs we covered this model’s drop from a price of £150 to £118 – but today that price drop has been blown out of the water, with the Vortex Plus available for just £75, which is its lowest price ever by some margin. That’s our favourite air fryer available at an unbeatable price – get this one while you can.