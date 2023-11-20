Best Black Friday air fryer deals 2023 – LIVE
Stay on top of the best Black Friday air fryer deals, with our up-to-date coverage on offers from brands like Ninja, Tower and Tefal
Black Friday week has begun, bringing with it a swathe of Black Friday air fryer deals and bargains. If you want to see all the best Black Friday deals on a range of products, including fitness equipment, kitchen appliances and tech, check out our main Black Friday hub, linked above. If you’re solely interested in bagging a new air fryer for cheap, then stay where you are.
Taking the UK by storm in recent years, air fryers have become increasingly popular due to their healthier cooking style, energy efficiency and all-round convenience. That popularity means there are more air fryers around than ever, with more deals and savings to be had on them. Great news in theory. But in practice, it means that it’s now more difficult to pick out a quality model from a long list of air fryers and harder as well to know whether what you’re buying is actually a good deal. That’s where Expert Reviews come in, happy to lend our expertise gathered over years of air fryer reviewing and deals season coverage.
READ NEXT: When is Black Friday
To get you started, here are the top three air fryer deals we’ve uncovered so far. Scroll down just below to follow our live coverage, where we’ll be adding fresh deals as we find them.
Best Black Friday air fryer deals so far:
- Ninja Speedi (Was £205 avg., now £138)
- Ninja AF100UK (Was £121 avg,, now £79)
- Tower T17023 2.2L (Was £50, now £27)
The best Black Friday air fryer deals 2023 – LIVE
16:58 | 20 Nov
That’s all… for now
- Another day, another procession of great air fryer deals. We’re signing off now, but we’ll be back tomorrow with more offers and bargains. Scroll down below to see what our favourite deals were for the day, or for more coverage on a wide range of product categories, you can check out our various round-up pages:
- Best Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday laptop deals
- Best Black Friday TV deals
- Best Black Friday broadband deals
- Best Black Friday mattress deals
- Best Black Friday Dyson deals
- Best Black Friday iPhone deals
16:17 | 20 Nov
Save £20 on a SOLID Tower air fryer
An oven-style model with an 11L capacity and a great range of rotisserie accessories, the Tower 5-in-1 bagged four stars and a Recommended award in our original review. Our favourite cheap countertop oven, the Tower 5-in-1 is now just £89, down from an average price of £109.
15:15 | 20 Nov
Top three at 3pm
It’s just gone 3 O’Clock, so let’s have a recap of the best deals we’ve found so far today:
- Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer (Was £150, now £95)
- Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Max 9.5L (Was £240, now £180)
- Salter Dual Digital (Was £122, now £100)
14:50 | 20 Nov
The MOST POPULAR air fryer is massively reduced
By far the hottest-selling air fryer this Black Friday, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone remains nicely discounted, retailing for just £166, down from an average price of £190 and an RRP of £220. The Dual Zone is as sturdily built as any Ninja product, has an overall 7.6L capacity and adds the brands Max Crips mode, which cooks thinner, frozen foods in a flash using extra-high temperatures, as a cherry on top.
Looking for more capacity? Since we last highlighted this offer, the huge Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Max with copper trim has seen a reduction, allowing you to get its full 9.5L capacity to yourself for just £180, falling from an Amazon average of £240.
13:28 | 20 Nov
Save on a simple, CHEAP dual air fryer
The Salter Dual Digital is a very straightforward model, offering a 7.6L capacity, a few presets and commendable cooking performance. Handsome and easy-to-use, this air fryer has dropped a solid £22 from its average price on Amazon for Black Friday. Get yours today for just £100.
12:05 | 20 Nov
Our Home Product of the year is STILL discounted
Deals have come and gone this Black Friday season, but this excellent bargain on the Ninja Speedi has remained consistent. The winner of our overall Home Product of the Year award for 2023, the Speedi impressed due to its ten cooking functions, which include steaming, sautéing, air frying and more, as well as its Speedi Meals setting, which allows it combine modes to make fully-realised single-pot meals in as little as 15 minutes. Averaging a price of £205 on Amazon, this offer sees it available for just £138. Whew!
11:13 | 20 Nov
Check out the rest of our coverage
While we scour the net for an air fryer bargain better than the one linked below, why not take some time to peruse our other great live blogs:
- Best Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday PS5 deals
- Best Black Friday Broadband and Sky deals
- Best Black Friday laptop deals
- Best Black Friday smartphone deals
- Best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals
10:24 | 20 Nov
The NEW best air fryer deal of Black Friday
Perhaps a deal too good to be true, the price drop on the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer, highlighted below, seems to have quickly been reverted. Whether this was an error or just the deal being set live too early, we’re not sure. However, we can highlight a deal that is very close to being just as good: the stainless-steel fronted version of the same model is now just £95, down from £150.
09:30 | 20 Nov
This is the BEST air fryer deal of Black Friday – hands-down
The Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer recently picked up the air fryer of the year gong at our annual awards. We love this model for its clear-viewing viewing windows, internal lights, range of cooking functions, drawer-syncing settings and overall great air frying performance.
On previous live blogs we covered this model’s drop from a price of £150 to £118 – but today that price drop has been blown out of the water, with the Vortex Plus available for just £75, which is its lowest price ever by some margin. That’s our favourite air fryer available at an unbeatable price – get this one while you can.