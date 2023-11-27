This Ninja air fryer hits RECORD LOW price for Black Friday

One of the key advantages of the Ninja Foodi Max is its user-friendly design. The appliance features a non-stick coating, ensuring that food doesn’t cling to the surface, and making it easier to clean. The fact that it’s dishwasher-safe adds to the convenience, allowing for effortless cleanup after cooking.

Furthermore, the air fryer’s ability to cook with little to no oil is a significant benefit for health-conscious individuals. It provides a way to enjoy your favourite fried foods with less fat and fewer calories, without compromising on taste and texture.