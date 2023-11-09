One of the BEST air fryers is cheaper than ever ahead of Black Friday

Despite its bulky design and the multitude of accessories that come with it, in our Proscenic T31 review, we lauded it for its ease of use. The ergonomic design extends to its digital control panel, which is sleek and user-friendly. Temperature and time settings can be easily adjusted, and for those who prefer a high-tech approach, the T31 can be controlled via a companion app, although we found the controls on the device itself are just as convenient.

The cooking performance of the T31 is where it really shines. Whether it’s air-frying nuggets to crispy perfection or roasting a whole chicken, the results are impressive. The rotisserie functionality not only delivers a whole cooked chicken in 45 minutes but does so with a moist and flavourful interior beneath a perfectly browned skin. Additionally, the rotisserie cage and skewers add versatility, allowing for an array of dishes to be prepared with minimal effort.

Cleaning up is just as straightforward, thanks to the dishwasher-safe removable parts and effective non-stick coating. This makes the post-cooking process less of a chore, leaving you more time to enjoy your meals.