One of the BEST air fryers is cheaper than ever ahead of Black Friday
The award-winning Proscenic T31 Air Fryer Oven has plummeted in price for this pre-Black Friday deal
As the annual fiesta of savings begins, Amazon has unveiled a pre-Black Friday deal that’s particularly tantalising for culinary enthusiasts. The Proscenic T31 Air Fryer Oven, which has been awarded four out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, is now available for just £109, a significant reduction from its average price of £155. You just need to tick the “Apply £50 voucher” box on the product page to unlock the lowest price ever offered for this item on the website.
The T31 is a versatile kitchen appliance that marries the functionality of an oven with the health benefits of an air fryer. Its 15l capacity makes it one of the largest on the market, ideal for families or meal prepping. It comes equipped with an array of rotisserie accessories, perfect for those who enjoy a beautifully roasted chicken or evenly cooked vegetables. The air fryer’s design includes a viewing window and interior lighting, allowing you to monitor your culinary creations without interrupting the cooking process.
Despite its bulky design and the multitude of accessories that come with it, in our Proscenic T31 review, we lauded it for its ease of use. The ergonomic design extends to its digital control panel, which is sleek and user-friendly. Temperature and time settings can be easily adjusted, and for those who prefer a high-tech approach, the T31 can be controlled via a companion app, although we found the controls on the device itself are just as convenient.
The cooking performance of the T31 is where it really shines. Whether it’s air-frying nuggets to crispy perfection or roasting a whole chicken, the results are impressive. The rotisserie functionality not only delivers a whole cooked chicken in 45 minutes but does so with a moist and flavourful interior beneath a perfectly browned skin. Additionally, the rotisserie cage and skewers add versatility, allowing for an array of dishes to be prepared with minimal effort.
Cleaning up is just as straightforward, thanks to the dishwasher-safe removable parts and effective non-stick coating. This makes the post-cooking process less of a chore, leaving you more time to enjoy your meals.
This deal is not just an opportunity to purchase a high-quality air fryer oven at a great price; it’s an invitation to expand your cooking repertoire and embrace healthier meal options. With the Proscenic T31 Air Fryer Oven, Amazon is offering a pre-Black Friday deal that promises to be a valuable addition to any kitchen.