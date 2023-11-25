Pick up a TERRIFIC Tower air fryer deal this Black Friday

The Tower Vortx Duo T17088 features Tower’s innovative Duo Basket Technology with two large 4.5l baskets. This dual-basket system allows you to cook smaller portions in one basket or use both to prepare meals large enough to feed up to eight people. The combined 9l capacity is perfect for large gatherings or family meals.

One of the unique features of this air fryer is the Smart Finish function, which synchronises cooking in both baskets to finish simultaneously, even if different foods require different cooking times. The Match Cook button further simplifies the process by setting both baskets to the same temperature, ensuring even cooking.

The Vortx Duo T17088 is equipped with ten preset meal options, including roasting, baking and grilling. This versatility transforms it into a multi-functional kitchen appliance capable of preparing a wide range of dishes.

This Tower air fryer is designed to cook food up to 30% faster than conventional ovens while using significantly less energy. It’s estimated that using this air fryer can save up to 70% on energy, potentially reducing energy bills by £259 per year.