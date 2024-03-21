The award-winning Ninja Speedi sees a brilliant reduction in the Amazon spring sale
The stylish, five-star Ninja Speedi is now even more appealing with Amazon’s latest discount
Get a mouthwatering discount in the Amazon spring sale, as the Ninja Speedi drops to just £140. Down from its average listing of £201, you can now save a tasty £61 on the versatile air fryer.
So, if you’ve been thinking about adding a bit of convenience to your kitchen, now’s the time to do so. However, don’t stew on it, as this offer ends 25 March.
Did the Ninja Speedi get a good review?
- In our glowing Ninja Speedi review, we gave the 10-in-1 air fryer a maximum of five stars out of five.
- It simply blew us away, so much so that we bestowed upon it our prestigious Expert Reviews Best Buy Award.
What’s so good about the Ninja Speedi?
- It’s an incredibly versatile air fryer, providing ten cooking functions, including air fry, steam, grill, bake, roast, sear and slow-cook.
- Impressive results, with “evenly cooked meats and perfectly al dente pasta and rice”.
- Speedi by name Speedi by nature, delivering a “Turbo-charged cooking time”
Striking, stylish design.
Are there any disadvantages to this Ninja Speedi deal?
- Unlike other models, the Speedi doesn’t feature a pressure cooker setting.
- Its 33 x 35 x 31cm (WDH) dimensions still take up a fair chunk of worktop space. Though, with a square-off design it can fit neatly in corner spaces.
How has the Ninja Speedi’s price changed over time?
- The Ninja Speedi has dropped as low as £138 in the past. But, at £140, it’s not far off matching it.
- At launch, it carried a price tag of £250.
