This budget Tower air fryer has had a HUGE Christmas discount
Get our favourite low-cost air fryer, the Tower T17023, for a steal and save on the cooking this Christmas
Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the festive season than with the perfect kitchen gadget to aid your holiday cooking? The Tower T17023, our favourite budget air fryer, is now available for an amazing price of just £27, down from an average cost since launch of £41. This deal presents a fantastic opportunity for those looking to enhance their cooking experiences during this festive season without breaking the bank – especially since that price has not seen since 2021.
The Tower T17023 stands out from the swathes of other air fryers with its compactness and user-friendly design. It’s particularly suited for smaller kitchens or for those who appreciate simplicity and efficiency in their cooking appliances. With a capacity of 2.2 litres, it’s a fairly versatile proposition too, able to prepare anything from side dishes to full servings for two people. That may not be big enough for some but it still packs a punch in performance, efficiently cooking traditional oven items and various meats to a pleasing level of crispness.
Even better, it’s pretty straightforward to use. The Tower T17023 features two manual control dials for temperature (ranging between 80°C and 200°C) and time (up to 30 minutes), supreme simplicity for those who prefer a no-fuss approach to cooking. Crucially, though, its compact size makes it one of the lightest and most space-efficient models available, a boon for those with limited counter space.
We awarded this air fryer five stars out of five and a Recommended award in our original review, underscoring its excellent value and solid performance. Although it lacks some of the extra features and functions found in pricier models, the Tower T17023 excels in delivering what it promises: efficient and straightforward cooking.
For anyone considering a foray into the world of air frying, or for those looking to gift a compact and efficient kitchen gadget this Christmas, the Tower T17023 is an excellent choice. This deal is not to be missed, especially with the festive season upon us and it’s not being this cheap since July 2022.