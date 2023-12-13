This budget Tower air fryer has had a HUGE Christmas discount

Even better, it’s pretty straightforward to use. The Tower T17023 features two manual control dials for temperature (ranging between 80°C and 200°C) and time (up to 30 minutes), supreme simplicity for those who prefer a no-fuss approach to cooking. Crucially, though, its compact size makes it one of the lightest and most space-efficient models available, a boon for those with limited counter space.

We awarded this air fryer five stars out of five and a Recommended award in our original review, underscoring its excellent value and solid performance. Although it lacks some of the extra features and functions found in pricier models, the Tower T17023 excels in delivering what it promises: efficient and straightforward cooking.