This four-star Tefal air fryer has dropped to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon spring sale
Save time and money on the multipurpose, four-star Tefal Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer with Amazon’s latest discount
View deal at Amazon
A brilliant kitchen multitasker, the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer & Grill is now only £120 in the Amazon spring sale. Reduced from its average listing of £150, you’ll not only save precious time in the kitchen but also an extra £30 – which is enough for a few delicious beverages to compliment the meal.
If you’re looking to optimise your cooking experience for less, now’s your chance. However, it’s best to strike while the fryer is hot – so to speak – as this brilliant offer ends on Monday 25 March.
Did the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer & Grill get a good review?
- In our Tefal Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer & Grill review, we gave the multipurpose air fryer four stars out of five.
View deal at Amazon
What’s so good about the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer & Grill?
- It has a family-size 8.3l capacity, split across two asymmetric drawers holding 5.2l and 3.1l.
- Syncopated drawers so that cooking is completed simultaneously.
- Six individual programmes and grilling, allowing for a variety of cooking methods.
- Stylish design.
Are there any disadvantages to this Tefal Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer & Grill deal?
- With a depth of 60cm and weighing 7.8kg, it can take up a large amount of space on the worktop.
- Despite six programme settings, it doesn’t include a frozen food preset.
How has the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer & Grill’s price changed over time?
- The Tefal Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer & Grill is now at its lowest-ever price of £120.
- At the time of our review, it carried a price tag of £200.
Where can I find more air fryer deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
At Expert Reviews, we’re dedicated to finding only the best deals for our readers. It takes time and effort to identify wallet-worthy offers, and you can find a detailed explanation of our methods in this dedicated article.