This Ninja air fryer is at RECORD LOW price this Black Friday
The award-winning Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF3000UK is cheaper than ever this Black Friday
The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK, now available for just £139 during Black Friday, down from its usual £220, is an impressive deal for those seeking a versatile and efficient kitchen appliance. This air fryer, awarded five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original Ninja Foodi Dual Zone review, stands out for its unique features and high-quality performance.
One of the most notable features of the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone is its two separate cooking baskets, allowing you to cook different foods simultaneously at different temperatures. This flexibility makes it an exceptional choice for preparing a variety of meals efficiently. The air fryer’s wide design and premium appearance, with a digital screen and matte finish, make it an attractive addition to any kitchen.
The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone isn’t just about diverse cooking options; it also includes smart features such as “sync” and “match” to optimise the use of its twin baskets. The “sync” function ensures that different foods finish cooking simultaneously, while the “match” button adjusts the second basket to mirror the settings of the first. Additionally, the Max Crisp setting is ideal for cooking frozen foods quickly, and the air fryer can also bake, roast and dehydrate.
In terms of usability, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone is highly user-friendly and comes with a comprehensive cooking guide, making it accessible even for those new to air fryers. Although it lacks a stirring paddle, requiring occasional shaking of food for even cooking, this doesn’t significantly affect the overall taste and quality of the food. Its ease of use, combined with additional functions such as Max Crisp, makes it a more appealing choice than competitors like the Tefal Actifry range.
Overall, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK is an excellent investment. Its versatility, ease of use, and the range of functions available at such a reduced price point make it a highly recommended product, especially at this Black Friday deal price.