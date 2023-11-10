This pre-Black Friday deal on a five-star air fryer is PHENOMENAL
The award-winning Instant Vortex Plus is now massively cheaper ahead of Black Friday
Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer Air Fryer at a lip-smacking price of £120, a significant drop from its average £150. This deal for the highly acclaimed air fryer, which garnered five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our in-depth review, is an excellent opportunity for culinary enthusiasts.
The Instant Vortex Plus stands out with its dual-basket design, providing a total capacity of 7.6 litres split between two 3.8-litre non-stick basket-style drawers. This feature allows for versatility in cooking because it can air fry, roast, grill, bake, reheat and even dehydrate. Notably, it includes a unique Sync Cook and Sync Finish feature, enabling simultaneous cooking of different dishes at different settings, ensuring everything is ready at the same time.
Its sleek design includes a digital touchscreen for easy programming and a dial for precise temperature and time adjustments. Additionally, it boasts stylish clear basket windows and individual lights for each section, allowing you to monitor the cooking process without interrupting it.
In terms of size and weight, the Instant Vortex Plus is comparable to similar models such as the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone but has the added advantage of clear windows for viewing food during cooking, enhancing the overall user experience.
With this pre-Black Friday offer, Amazon is providing a chance to acquire a top-tier air fryer at a reduced price. Just get in there as soon as possible while this outstanding Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer Air Fryer lasts.