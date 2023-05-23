Amazon announces new Fire Max 11 tablet

Hot on the heels of a flurry of Echo speaker announcements last week, Amazon has just unveiled the latest in its line of Android tablets – the Fire Max 11. Billed as the online retailer’s most powerful (and consequently most expensive) tablet yet, the Fire Max 11 is Amazon’s first shot at breaking out of ultra-budget tablet territory.

Incorporating the largest screen on any Fire tablet to date, the Max’s 11in display is 2,000 x 1,200 in resolution with Dolby Atmos speakers and an 8MP front-facing camera located inside the top bezel.

Performance is handled via an as-yet-unnamed 2.2GHz octa-core processor, which Amazon says is 50% faster than its next-fastest Fire tablet, the Fire HD 10. Wireless connectivity comes courtesy of Wi-Fi 6 and the chipset is backed by 4GB of RAM. There’s 64GB of internal storage on the base model, with more expensive option doubling this to 128GB.

In the specs sheet, Amazon says that the tablet weighs around 450g, with strengthened glass and an “aluminium design” which it claims is three times as durable as the 10th-gen Apple iPad 10.9in. However, the testing methodology isn’t listed in the press release.

Battery life is quoted at 14 hours and the Max 11 is also the first Fire tablet with an integrated fingerprint sensor, embedded in the power button. Amazon was keen to mention the Fire Max 11’s multi-tasking abilities, too, with specific mention of a split-screen mode that lets you run two apps side-by-side.

On that note, the Fire Max 11 launches alongside a new Productivity Bundle, which contains a keyboard case and a stylus capable of transforming it into an on-the-go tablet/laptop hybrid.

The Fire Max 11 starts shipping next month and is available to preorder today from £250. The Productivity bundle, which includes the keyboard case (£90) and stylus (£35), starts at £375. There’s also a new slim cover, which can be picked up for £50.