75 facts about sleep: Fascinating statistics you should know

Wish you could sleep more? You’re not alone. Among the many sleep facts uncovered by the first ever Expert Reviews Sleep Survey, the biggest by far was that most of us want more shut-eye, and many aren’t getting the recommended minimum. Doctors warn that a lack of sleep is affecting our productivity, happiness and health.

Expert Reviews teamed up with YouGov to survey 4,270 adults across the UK and explore the nation’s sleep habits. As well as asking about sleep, we also looked at related factors including age, job seniority, parenthood and even mattresses.

Some results were more unexpected than others. It won’t shock you to learn that new parents get fewer lie-ins than 18-year-olds and you also may not be surprised to hear that your boss is probably getting more sleep than you are.

In this article, we’ll highlight the key facts about sleep as revealed by our survey, and explore the impact our sleep (or lack of it) is having on our lives. We’ll also offer a wealth of fascinating and fun sleep facts to open up the world of slumber.