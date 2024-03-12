Expert Reviews Sleep Awards 2024: The results

Bedding is the industry that never sleeps. We’ve recently reviewed a huge range of innovative sleep products, including bed-in-a-box mattresses with special grid technology to help support your back, adjustable microfibre pillows with titanium layers and duvets infused with temperature-regulating bamboo. But which ones actually helped us to sleep?

In the first-ever Expert Reviews Sleep Awards, we’ll reveal the mattresses, pillows and duvets that really deliver on their promise to comfort and support our bodies during our visits to the Land of Nod. Below, we’ll declare the winners and runners-up across seven categories, plus we crown the overall Sleep Product of the Year that stands out in a seriously active market.

First, though, we’ll delve into what you think about the products you’ve been spending a third of your life lying on. For our inaugural Sleep Survey, we asked more than 2,000 consumers to rate the comfort, durability, and value for money of their mattress, and to give us their honest thoughts on delivery and customer service.

Read on to discover what you really think about 13 top mattress companies, from high street giants such as IKEA and John Lewis, to the bed-in-a-box brands Simba and Emma. If you’re planning a mattress upgrade in 2024, here’s a good place to start. The brands considered are:

Amazon (own brand)

Argos

Bensons For Beds

Dreams

Emma

Hypnos

IKEA

John Lewis (own brand)

Sealy

Silentnight

Simba

Sleepeezee

Tempur

Expert Reviews Sleep Awards 2024: Survey Results

Mattress Brand of the Year: Sleepeezee

Kent-based Sleepeezee marks 100 years of mattress making in 2024, and its domination of multiple categories in the first Expert Reviews Sleep Awards Survey is certainly a fitting way to celebrate its centenary.

When it comes to comfort, Sleepeezee’s score was impossible to beat: a full 100% of Sleepeezee customers rated their mattress as comfortable on an average-temperature night, easily defeating all rivals. Customers also hailed the durability of Sleepeezee’s mattresses. Perhaps we should expect no less from the brand trusted to supply Travelodge with mattresses, not to mention the holders of a Royal Warrant.

Sleepeezee produces many types of mattresses, from pocket sprung to hybrid and orthopaedic models, and its current special ranges include the “Jessica” – a hypoallergenic cooling range created in association with Olympian Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill – and the “G Memory” graphite foam mattresses.

You might worry that these high levels of comfort and reliability come at a commensurately high cost, but Sleepeezee impressed on value too. With prices starting at under £300 for a double Classic Ortho 800, an amazing 97% of Sleepeezee customers said they were satisfied with the value for money of their mattress, and not a single one said they were dissatisfied.