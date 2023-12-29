Best Boxing Day deals LIVE: Nab top seasonal deals before the year ends
Follow our live coverage to see all best deals, bargains and specials offers available between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve
It has arrived once again, that strange interstitial period between Christmas and the new year, which is marked by eating too much leftovers, getting fed up with your family and, of course, the Boxing Day sales.
If you didn’t get everything you wished for this Christmas, don’t worry, as there are currently a range of surprisingly steep reductions available on top products including smartphones, fitness gear, audio equipment, air fryers and more.
We’ll be keeping our live blog below updated regularly, as and when we ferret out any savings on quality products we’re happy to recommend. So, if you’ve a little Christmas cash left over and you’re ready to splash out on some great deals, then scroll down and keep reading.
The best Boxing Day deals LIVE
29 Dec | 12:15
Get an UNBEATABLE headphone deal on the Sony WH-1000XM4
Some of our favourite audio equipment we’ve ever tested, these Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have a laundry list of great qualities: they’re comfortable to wear for long periods; they have top-of-the-line ANC, handy multipoint pairing, wear detection and more great features; and, most importantly, they offer detailed, robust sound quality. Normally £230 on average, you can get yourself a pair for just £199 on Amazon in their extended Boxing Day sale.
29 Dec | 11:45
This is the BEST cheap phone deal in the Boxing Day sales
If you want a new smartphone but don’t want to fork out for a pricey flagship model, then this is the deal for you. The cheap-as-chips Motorola Moto G13 isn’t flashy, but it does boast a 6.5in screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, a decently speedy chipset , solid 50MP main camera and an impressive 20hr battery life. And, best of all, it’s only £99 in the Boxing Day sales, which is its cheapest price ever, having previously sat at an average total of £128. This phone is our favourite budget Motorola and one of our favourite cheap smartphones generally, making this a bargain we’re happy to recommend.
29 Dec | 11:08
Bag a quality capsule coffee machine for CHEAP
We’re big fans of the L’OR Barista Sublime, having awarded the capsule coffee machine five stars and our Best Buy award when we reviewed it. The pod coffee maker scored points with us thanks to its wide variety of capsules, compact size and its ease of use. It’s also quick to make a tasty double-shot espresso, so what more could you want? Well, a discount couldn’t hurt, and there’s a corking one currently available: averaging a price of £78 on Amazon, the Boxing Day sales see the L’OR Barista Sublime fall to just £50.
29 Dec | 10:35
Get the Blink Mini cheaper than ever
Petite, easily set-up and able to record video in 1080p at 30fps, the Blink Mini is an excellent budget security camera, which is why it bagged five stars and our Best Buy award in our full review. In Amazon’s extended Boxing Day sale, the Blinki Mini is cheaper than ever, with the indoor security camera now just £18, down by a third from its average price on the site of £28. Amazon’s seasonal sales period is slated to end soon, so make sure to hop on this one while it’s still live.
29 Dec | 09:44
Save on a Playstation 5
We’re kicking things off this morning by highlighting one of our favourite deals from yesterday. One of the top sellers for the Christmas period, Sony’s PS5 console is currently reduced at Game. Previously £480, you can now pick one up with a tidy £30 discount, bringing the price down to £450. In recent months this console has been short on stock even at full price, so you can imagine how quickly a discounted console will go. This is one to get before it’s gone.