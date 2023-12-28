Best Boxing Day deals LIVE: Top savings in the post-Christmas sales
Live coverage of the best deals and offers to be had between Boxing Day and the new year
Christmas Day has come and gone in a flash. But, for many, the Boxing Day sales are something to look forward to just as much. There are plenty of great deals across a range of products, including headphones, air fryers and more.
We’ll be keeping this live blog updated throughout the sales period to bring you up-to-date coverage of the best deals and discounts available right now.
So, if you’re looking to burn some Christmas cash, or you’re still hoping to find that perfect gift for yourself, read on for our pick of the top deals on offer in the Boxing Day sales.
The best Boxing Day deals LIVE
28 December | 12:22
Our favourite cheap wireless earbuds are now even CHEAPER
At £116 in the Boxing Day sales, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 is a solid £50 cheaper than its average Amazon price of £166. It’s an excellent and versatile electric toothbrush, with four modes and three intensities to choose from.
28 December | 11:50
The still-brilliant GHD Helios is now £143
It’s not the newest product anymore, but the GHD Helios is still a fantastic hair dryer, particularly if you don’t want to fork out loads for a Dyson. This Boxing Day, you can get the Helios for £143, down £16 from its original review price of £159.
28 December | 11:00
Get £30 off the the PlayStation 5
Now’s the perfect time to get your hands on Sony’s latest console. The marvellous PlayStation 5 isn’t often discounted and, when it is, the deals don’t stick around for long. In Game’s current sale, you can get it for £450 – down from its usual price of £480.
28 December | 10:33
Save over £100 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro
In a Boxing Day bargain, the five-star Google Pixel 8 Pro will cost you £855, down from an average price of £968. It’s a fantastic smartphone that offers some fancy AI camera tricks, a boosted battery life and software updates to last the next seven years. And now, it’s down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon.
28 December | 09:57
Beat the winter blues for less
A bit of light therapy can help stave off the gloom of those dark winter mornings – mornings that can be especially miserable in the post-Christmas period. All of Lumie’s products are medically approved, and the Bodyclock Glow 150 works by mimicking a natural sunset/sunrise to help you drift off to sleep and wake up again naturally. You can usually pick one up from Amazon for around £100, but now it’ll cost you £86.