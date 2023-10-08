Get a SCORCHING saving on a five-star tablet via this early Amazon Prime Day deal
This early Amazon Prime Day deal has slashed the price of the award-winning Amazon Fire HD 10
You don’t need to wait until Tuesday to pick up bargains, as this incredible early Amazon Prime Day deal on the Amazon Fire HD 10 demonstrates. The terrific tablet is now a jaw-dropping £85, down from its average price of £128 on the site.
That’s a staggering saving, but hurry because this exclusive offer is only valid until 9am on Thursday 12 October.
So why should you be as excited as us? Well, the tablet boffins at Expert Reviews awarded the Amazon Fire HD 10 a full five stars out of five and a rare Best Buy award in our original review, where we highlighted its stunning, colour-accurate screen. Whether you’re streaming movies, browsing photos, or reading e-books, the vibrant and true-to-life colours make your content come alive. Say goodbye to horrid, washed-out visuals and hello to an immersive viewing experience.
Performance matters, and the Fire HD 10 delivers in spades. With its upgraded hardware, you’ll notice a significant performance uplift on its predecessor. It handles multitasking, gaming and app launches with ease, ensuring a silky smooth user experience.
The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a must-have during the current flurry of early Amazon Prime Day deals. The price drop – coupled with its stellar review from Expert Reviews, colour-accurate screen, enhanced performance and unbeatable value – makes it the best choice for anyone in the market for a tablet. Again, act quickly because this offer is only available until 9am on Thursday 12 October.