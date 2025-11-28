The best Black Friday Kindle deals are here – but there’s one you should avoid

The basic Kindle, Kindle ColorSoft and Scribe are all heavily discounted but the Paperwhite is still too expensive

Amazon’s Kindle e-readers are all on special offer on Black Friday but some of the discounts are better than others

Our favourite deal is on the Kindle Scribe, which sees the price reduced from £380 to £260 – the lowest price we’ve seen on the digital note-taking device

There is a discount on the Kindle Paperwhite, but even with £40 off, it’s not the

During Black Friday week, Amazon usually discounts all its hardware products heavily and this year is no different: there’s a host of deals on everything from Ring Doorbells to Fire TV Sticks. but it’s the Kindle ereaders that have the most tempting deals on them.

Here’s a quick summary of every Kindle deal Amazon is offering right now and, note, these prices are for the “without ads” versions. If you don’t want ads on your lockscreen, add £10 to each price:

They’re all pretty good, to be fair, but some are better than others. The best deal here for most readers is the basic Kindle at £65. This is the smallest Kindle in the range but at 6in, you won’t notice much of a difference compared with the Paperwhite and Colorsoft. It has a front light, making reading in the dark possible, and the screen is just as sharp and crisp as it is on the Paperwhite.

It does miss out on the warm light of the more expensive readers, which I find makes reading in the evening more comfortable, and it isn’t water resistant, but right now you’re paying more than double for the privilege of having those features. That’s why I don’t think the Kindle Paperwhite is a particularly good deal right now, even with £40 knocked off the asking price.

Avoid the Paperwhite – consider the Colorsoft instead

Instead, if you’re willing to spend this much on an ereader, why not plump for the Kindle Colorsoft? This adds colour capabilities to the mix, and its Black Friday price sees £76 knocked off the usual price, making it only £29 pricier than the Paperwhite.

There are a few things to be aware of, before you make the jump. First, the colours that the Colorsoft’s screen produces are muted, more like comic-book pastels than what you see on the screen on your smartphone. Second, colour resolution is only half that of monochrome text, so images can look coarse and dithered. And, third, the “paper” background is greyer than it is on the monochrome Kindles, leading to slightly lower contrast overall.

It’s odd, however, how much difference the odd splash of colour makes. It certainly makes browsing and buying books in the Kindle store a more pleasant experience. And the Colorsoft does have sensors for automatically adjusting the front light’s brightness, and it has the warm light setting for reading into the evening, too.

The Kindle Scribe is the best e-reader deal this Black Friday

It’s the Kindle Scribe that’s the biggest deal this Black Friday, though. Normally £380, Amazon’s take on the digital notepad is a product in a different league entirely. Not only does it have a much bigger screen, measuring 10.2in from corner to corner, but can also write on it using the bundled stylus.

This means you can use the Scribe as a tool for note-taking, diagramming and annotating documents, as well as just reading. You can even make notes directly in your ebooks, synchronise them back to your laptop or desktop and have AI turn them into typed text so you can search them by keyword.

This is the Kindle I’d buy if I had £240 to spare this Black Friday, and the deal we recommend over all the others. If you need more convincing, however, we’ve broken down all the features of the various Amazon e-readers in the table below to help you decide which one to buy.

|=========| Kindle (Base Model) Kindle Paperwhite Kindle Colorsoft Kindle Scribe Display Size 6in 7in 7in 10.2in Display Type Monochrome E Ink Monochrome E Ink Color E Ink (Kaleido 3) Monochrome E Ink Resolution (B&W Text) 300ppi 300ppi 300ppi 300ppi Resolution (Color Content) N/A N/A 150 ppi N/A Warm light No Yes Yes Yes Auto-adjusting front light No Signature Edition only Yes Yes Waterproof Rating (IPX8) N/A IPX8 IPX8 IPX8 Stylus/Writing Support No No No Yes Storage Options 16 GB 16 GB (32 GB on Signature Edition) 16 GB (32 GB on Signature Edition) 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB Wireless Charging No No Yes (Signature Edition only) No Page-Turn Buttons No No No No Battery Life Up to 6 weeks Up to 12 weeks Up to 8 weeks Up to 12 weeks

