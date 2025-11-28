Forget iPads – this is the Black Friday tablet deal I recommend

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The Honor Pad 10 is discounted down to just £219 in the Black Friday sales

Over the past 90 days, the Honor Pad 10 has averaged £259 in price

There is also a bundle including a keyboard case and stylus that is just £240

The Honor Pad 10 was already temptingly priced back when I originally reviewed it but this Black Friday deal really takes the cake. Technically, I have two deals to talk about here, depending on what you need a tablet for.

If you only want a nice big screen to play media and games on, you can get the Honor Pad 10 by itself for just £219. That’s down from an average price of £259 (calculated over the past 90 days) and is the second cheapest price we’ve ever seen it – it was very briefly down to £199 back in August.

Those who need some productivity from their tablet can get in on the action, too. Over on Honor’s own website, the Pad 10 bundled with a keyboard case is currently discounted from £299 to £240. As a cherry on top, you also get a stylus as a free gift, giving you the complete package for peanuts.

What did we think of it?

I reviewed the Honor Pad 10 earlier this year and awarded it the full five stars and our Recommended award. There were two main reasons that I highlighted, both centred around longevity:

First of all, the Honor Pad 10 delivered some of the best battery life I’d ever seen from a tablet, running our standard looping video test for 19 hours before tapping out. That’s a good few hours longer than most rivals and makes the Pad 10 a great choice for planes, trains, automobiles or anywhere else you don’t have easy access to a charger.

The other big perk was that Honor has pledged a massive six years of both OS updates and security patches for the Pad 10, matching the roadmap it affords mid-range phones like the Honor 400. This kind of support is near-enough unheard of in the tablet game, especially in this budget range that we’re discussing here, so it makes the Honor Pad 10 uniquely appealing as a long-term device.

Otherwise, the build is slim and solid, with an aluminium frame and rear, you get 256GB of onboard storage and the 12.1in LCD display gets decently bright and offers solid colour accuracy, recording an average Delta E of 1.33 in our testing. And, of course, the fact that you can get a bundle with the keyboard case and stylus for such a cheap price is another big tick in the Pad 10’s favour.

Any drawbacks?

While my testing showed the Honor Pad 10 to be decently fast and capable of juggling multiple applications when performing productivity tasks, the CPU speed tests revealed that rivals like the iPad (2021) and Xiaomi Pad 7 are considerably faster. Though, of course, neither gets you a keyboard bundled in for this price, so it’s a tradeoff.

Equally, the Honor Pad 10 is a solid gamer, and will happily run you through lighter fare light Asphalt Legends with little issue. But more demanding 3D titles like Genshin: Impact and COD: Mobile will need to have the graphics nudged down to keep the framerates from dipping. Both the Xiaomi Pad and the iPad were better options for intensive 3D gaming, too.

Otherwise, the Honor Pad 10 is a cracking all-rounder that will last you a long time in more ways than one. Anyone who might get some benefit from either a keyboard or stylus will find the £240 bundle to be better value than anything else going right now, while those who just need the screen can save a further £20 and pick up the tablet by itself for a bargain £219.

