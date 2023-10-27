This Ninja air fryer is a pre-Black Friday BARGAIN

Aside from its currently reduced price, there are plenty of other reasons to plump for the AF100UK. In our full review, we gave the Ninja AF100UK a well-earned four-star rating as well as a sought-after Expert Reviews Recommended award. A straightforward, reliable performer, we were impressed with the AF100UK’s air frying results during testing. After a short preheat, it cooked a range of foods, including chips, oven treats, various meats and more to a commendable level of crispness and doneness, without drying them out or overcooking anything.

Outside of its core air frying functionality, the AF100UK also stands out for the breadth of features it packs in for a mid-range model. With well-realised settings for roasting, reheating, and dehydrating, the AF100UK adds a touch of multi-functionality to its arsenal, with these settings being perfect for cooking meat, reviving leftovers like pizza and making homemade jerky.

View deal at Ninja

As well as offering good performance and a feature-rich setup, the Ninja AF100UK also has a number of nice physical attributes. The air fryer boasts a robust construction, a clearly laid-out control panel and a spacious 3.8l basket, which can cook up to 900g of chips in a single batch.

Picking up the Ninja AF100UK air fryer at its current deal price is a great opportunity to pick up a quality appliance before the market becomes cluttered with Black Friday deals on subpar models and other false economies. Just don’t hesitate for too long, as this deal is available for a limited time.