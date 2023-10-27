This Ninja air fryer is a pre-Black Friday BARGAIN
Our top mid-range air fryer, the Ninja AF100UK has seen a solid £20 price drop ahead of Black Friday and can now be picked up for just £130
With Black Friday approaching fast, now is the time to start looking out for the best early deals on offer. One of the first bargains to catch our eye is this air fryer deal from Ninja, which sees the reliable AF100UK nicely reduced. Retailing for £150 at full price, it’s currently available for just £130, representing a solid saving on a top model.
This deal won’t hang around forever, though, with offers likely to change around a lot in the run-up to Black Friday. So if the Ninja AF100UK sounds like the air fryer for you, be sure to pick one up while this offer is still live.
Aside from its currently reduced price, there are plenty of other reasons to plump for the AF100UK. In our full review, we gave the Ninja AF100UK a well-earned four-star rating as well as a sought-after Expert Reviews Recommended award. A straightforward, reliable performer, we were impressed with the AF100UK’s air frying results during testing. After a short preheat, it cooked a range of foods, including chips, oven treats, various meats and more to a commendable level of crispness and doneness, without drying them out or overcooking anything.
Outside of its core air frying functionality, the AF100UK also stands out for the breadth of features it packs in for a mid-range model. With well-realised settings for roasting, reheating, and dehydrating, the AF100UK adds a touch of multi-functionality to its arsenal, with these settings being perfect for cooking meat, reviving leftovers like pizza and making homemade jerky.
As well as offering good performance and a feature-rich setup, the Ninja AF100UK also has a number of nice physical attributes. The air fryer boasts a robust construction, a clearly laid-out control panel and a spacious 3.8l basket, which can cook up to 900g of chips in a single batch.
Picking up the Ninja AF100UK air fryer at its current deal price is a great opportunity to pick up a quality appliance before the market becomes cluttered with Black Friday deals on subpar models and other false economies. Just don’t hesitate for too long, as this deal is available for a limited time.