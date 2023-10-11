This Tower air fryer Amazon Prime Day deal is ASTONISHINGLY good value

If you’ve been eyeing up an air fryer, this Tower Prime Day deal is worth taking advantage of. For a limited time only, Amazon has slashed the Tower T17039’s price from its usual £111 to just £75. But act fast, because this Prime-exclusive deal will only last until midnight tomorrow.

So, why should you consider the Tower T17039 air fryer from Amazon Prime Day? Firstly, the price drop: you can’t ignore it. Saving £36 on this high-quality air fryer is an opportunity you won’t want to miss. With the money you save, you can treat yourself to some extra goodies during the Prime Day sale.

Our own Tower T17039 review gives the air fryer a glowing recommendation, awarding it four stars and praising its rotisserie function, strong selection of accessories and sizable receptacle.