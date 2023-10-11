This Tower air fryer Amazon Prime Day deal is ASTONISHINGLY good value
Get the Tower T17039 air fryer for under £100 this Amazon Prime Day, but snap it up ASAP
If you’ve been eyeing up an air fryer, this Tower Prime Day deal is worth taking advantage of. For a limited time only, Amazon has slashed the Tower T17039’s price from its usual £111 to just £75. But act fast, because this Prime-exclusive deal will only last until midnight tomorrow.
So, why should you consider the Tower T17039 air fryer from Amazon Prime Day? Firstly, the price drop: you can’t ignore it. Saving £36 on this high-quality air fryer is an opportunity you won’t want to miss. With the money you save, you can treat yourself to some extra goodies during the Prime Day sale.
Our own Tower T17039 review gives the air fryer a glowing recommendation, awarding it four stars and praising its rotisserie function, strong selection of accessories and sizable receptacle.
The Tower T17039’s rotisserie function is certainly impressive: in testing, we found it could comfortably roast a 1kg chicken in 45 minutes. This feature alone is a game-changer for anyone who loves perfectly roasted meats – the chicken we cooked came out perfectly done, with crispy skin and a juicy centre.
Moreover, the Tower T17039 comes with a range of great accessories, making it a versatile addition to your kitchen appliance collection. Whether you’re air frying, roasting or grilling, the bundled rotisserie spit and selection of four baking trays enhance make life that much simpler.
Finally, the Tower T17039 offers a decent capacity, allowing you to cook a small 1kg chicken or chips for 2 to 3 people. This air fryer provides ample space for your culinary creations.
The Tower T17039 air fryer on Amazon Prime Day is well worth checking out. But make sure you check it out before midnight tomorrow otherwise you’ll miss out. And don’t forget – you’ll need to be a Prime member to access the discount. Sign up via the link below.