This is the best Nintendo Switch deal we’ve seen this Black Friday

The Switch showcases Nintendo’s attention to detail. Its durable, yet tactile design is ideal for on-the-go use and can withstand rough handling. The main unit features a 6.2in screen and various connectivity options, including a USB-C connector for fast charging and TV connection. The innovative Joy-Con controllers offer flexibility for solo or two-player games, and their advanced motion sensing and HD Rumble capabilities provide an immersive gaming experience.

Powered by Nvidia’s Tegra X1 chip, the Switch delivers impressive performance, capable of 60fps gameplay on its built-in screen and 30fps on a 1080p TV. Its seamless transition between TV and handheld play modes is a standout feature, ensuring continuous gameplay without delays.

Despite its modest 32GB storage and a battery life of four to six hours in undocked mode, the Switch’s appeal lies in its diverse game library. Titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have been instrumental in its success. It’s worth noting that there’s now an updated version of the Switch with an OLED screen, which has an improved screen and graphics.