The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max gets MEGA Black Friday price cut
The award-winning Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen) is currently an eye-boggling £45 for Black Friday
This Black Friday, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen) is available at a tempting price of £45, an amazing reduction from its standard £70. Garnering five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review, this streaming stick is acclaimed for its top-notch performance and features.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is equipped with a faster MediaTek MT8696T CPU, boosting its cores from 1.8GHz to 2GHz, and an improved Imagination Tech GE9215 GPU. It’s the first Fire TV device to support Wi-Fi 6E, giving it an edge over even the Fire TV Cube which is limited to Wi-Fi 6. The design remains sleek and compact, with an HDMI connector and micro-USB port for power.
Performance is a key strength of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It’s described as incredibly snappy, quick to load content, and efficient in switching between apps. This device even handles Amazon’s Luna game streaming service, making it versatile for both streaming and gaming.
In terms of audio-visual quality, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max matches the Fire TV Cube. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG HDR formats, ensuring high-quality picture and sound. The device works seamlessly with various sound systems, providing an immersive viewing experience.
The verdict on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is clear: it’s the best all-around streaming stick currently available. Its performance justifies the extra cost over Amazon’s standard 4K streaming stick. With the inclusion of features like the Ambient Experience and Wi-Fi 6E support, it stands out as a superior Black Friday deal for those seeking top-notch streaming performance without a hefty price tag.