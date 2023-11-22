The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max gets MEGA Black Friday price cut

Performance is a key strength of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It’s described as incredibly snappy, quick to load content, and efficient in switching between apps. This device even handles Amazon’s Luna game streaming service, making it versatile for both streaming and gaming.

In terms of audio-visual quality, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max matches the Fire TV Cube. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG HDR formats, ensuring high-quality picture and sound. The device works seamlessly with various sound systems, providing an immersive viewing experience.