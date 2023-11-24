Get a FREE tablet with a Xiaomi 13T in this Black Friday deal
How about a bargain price on the Xiaomi 13T (256GB) and a free Xiaomi Redmi Pad tablet worth £269 this Black Friday?
This Black Friday, Mobiles.co.uk is offering an unmissable deal on the Xiaomi 13T (256GB), priced at just £449, down from the standard £549. Furthermore, this deal is sweetened by the addition of a free Xiaomi Redmi Pad tablet, valued at £269, making it an exceptional bundle for tech enthusiasts.
While we have yet to conduct a full review of the Xiaomi 13T, its features and specifications suggest it offers excellent value for money, as we explained in our Xiaomi 13t preview article. The 13T boasts a 6.67in 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, ensuring a vivid and smooth visual experience. Powering the device is an octa-core 3.1GHz MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM, which promises efficient performance. The 256GB storage capacity offers ample space for apps, media, and documents.
Camera capabilities are a standout feature of the Xiaomi 13T. It includes a versatile triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, a 20MP front camera ensures high-quality selfies and video calls. The phone’s collaboration with Leica offers two shooting modes – Leica Authentic and Leica Vibrant – enhancing photographic capabilities. The phone can shoot HDR10+ video in 4K at 30fps, providing users with high-quality video recording options.
The Xiaomi 13T is not just about performance and photography; it also focuses on durability and practicality. It features an IP68 rating, certifying it as dustproof and water-resistant. This durability is a significant improvement over its predecessors, offering more reliability. The device supports 67W fast charging, capable of charging the phone from empty to full in just 42 minutes.
In terms of design, the Xiaomi 13T offers a choice between standard glass and a soft vegan leather back, depending on the colour selected. This choice influences the phone’s depth and weight slightly, adding to its aesthetic appeal. However, the design, while functional, has been noted for its lack of flair, with standard flat edges and a somewhat bulky camera module.
This deal, combining the Xiaomi 13T with a free Xiaomi Redmi Pad tablet, presents a compelling opportunity for those seeking high-quality, feature-rich devices at an affordable price. For those in search of flagship-level features without the flagship price tag, the Xiaomi 13T at this Black Friday price is a deal worth considering.