Get a FREE tablet with a Xiaomi 13T in this Black Friday deal

Camera capabilities are a standout feature of the Xiaomi 13T. It includes a versatile triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, a 20MP front camera ensures high-quality selfies and video calls. The phone’s collaboration with Leica offers two shooting modes – Leica Authentic and Leica Vibrant – enhancing photographic capabilities. The phone can shoot HDR10+ video in 4K at 30fps, providing users with high-quality video recording options​​.

The Xiaomi 13T is not just about performance and photography; it also focuses on durability and practicality. It features an IP68 rating, certifying it as dustproof and water-resistant. This durability is a significant improvement over its predecessors, offering more reliability. The device supports 67W fast charging, capable of charging the phone from empty to full in just 42 minutes​​.

In terms of design, the Xiaomi 13T offers a choice between standard glass and a soft vegan leather back, depending on the colour selected. This choice influences the phone’s depth and weight slightly, adding to its aesthetic appeal. However, the design, while functional, has been noted for its lack of flair, with standard flat edges and a somewhat bulky camera module​​.