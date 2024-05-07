Google Pixel 8a preview: Trickle-down AI-conomics
Google announces the Pixel 8a with AI features, the Tensor G3 chipset and a massive seven years of software support
Right on a schedule, the Google Pixel 8a has been officially announced at the brand’s annual I/O showcase. This comes at near-enough the same time we first saw the Pixel 7a last year, giving the Pixel 8a plenty of breathing room before the next round of Pixel flagships arrive on our doorsteps later this year.
There’s a lot here that we’ve come to expect from an a-series Pixel, including the same processor as the flagships, comparable cameras and a compact build, but there’s also an exciting first: the Pixel 8a is Google’s first mid-range handset to take advantage of the brand’s Gemini AI model. Alongside this, there will be some new AI features that officially launched with the Samsung S24 series earlier this year, before rolling out to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
Google Pixel 8a preview: Specifications, price and UK release date
- 6.1in 120Hz OLED 2,400 x 1,080 Actua display
- Nona-core 3.0GHz Google Tensor G3 processor
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of storage
- Dual rear cameras: 64MP f/1.9 main and 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide
- Selfie camera: 13MP f/2.2
- 4,492mAh battery
- 18W fast charging
- IP67-rated waterproofing
- Aloe, Bay, Obsidian or Porcelain colours
- Price: £499 (128GB); £559 (256GB)
- UK release date: 14 May 2024
Google Pixel 8a preview: Design and key features
So right away, we’ve got a potential concern with that price rise. The 128GB model is £50 more expensive than its counterpart from last year and the 256GB variant is a further £60 on top of that. I’ll hold off on judgement until we come to the full review, as there are a fair few new features here to go with the price increase.
As you can see in these pictures, the design is a bit of a departure from the Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a, with more rounded corners than even the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro. Despite those more accentuated curves, the Pixel 8a is still roughly the same size as its predecessor, measuring 74 x 10 x 152mm (WDH) and weighing 193g.
The frame is still matte aluminium, and the matte plastic rear comes in four colours: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Bay (blue) or Aloe (green). The phone is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance, just like the Pixel 7a, and a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 sits over the display for scratch protection.
Speaking of which, the 6.1in display is an “Actua” panel, like the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, which is said to offer up to 40% improved brightness over previous panels – that’s up to 2,000 nits. The resolution remains at 1,080 x 2,400 but the 90Hz refresh rate has been given a bump, and the new model now has variable refresh rate that can dynamically adjust between 60Hz and 120Hz.
Elsewhere, there’s an optical fingerprint sensor beneath the display, and face unlocking via the 13MP, f/2.2 selfie camera. Flip the phone over, and you have the iconic Pixel camera bar, housing a 64MP, f/1.9 main camera alongside a 13MP, f/2.2 camera.
Inside, the Pixel 8a comes with the same nona-core 3GHz Google Tensor G3 chipset as the Pixel 8 and and 8 Pro and it’s joined by 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. This time, however, there’s a choice of two storage options, with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 models. Note, though, the latter only comes in the Obsidian colourway.
The battery is slightly bigger too, at 4,492mAh (compared to the Pixel 7a’s 4,385mAh) but wired charging remains at 18W and the phone also now supports wireless charging, as before.
Google Pixel 8a preview: Software and AI
As you’d expect, the Pixel 8a will run Android 14 out of the box, and in a first for the a-series, will be receiving the same seven years of OS updates and security patches as the flagship phones. The Pixel 7a, by contrast, was only given three years for updates and five for security.
The biggest change with the Pixel 8a’s software, however, is that it gets the same AI features as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Google’s Gemini Nano AI feature can be enabled under the developer options in the settings – making this the cheapest phone that the feature has been included with thus far – and it can be used to quickly summarise notes or interviews made in the Recorder app, as well as suggesting conversation-relevant responses with Smart Reply.
A couple of other AI-powered features carry over from the flagships, too, including the latest iterations of Magic Eraser and Real Tone – the latter of which now works with videos as well as images – and the new Audio Magic Eraser and Best Take features, which only dropped with the rest of the 8-series late last year.
There’s also Guided Frame, which first appeared on the Google Pixel 7, but had previously been reserved for the flagship devices. This handy accessibility feature works with both the rear and front-facing cameras, and uses a series of non-visual cues to help visually impaired users take selfies and group shots.
Now for the brand-new bits. These features are the freshest of the bunch, making their debut back in January with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series before cropping up on the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. First up is the “Circle to search” feature, which allows users to quickly search any image or content on the screen by holding down the home button and circling what they want to search – sort of like a beefed-up Google Lens.
Finally, there’s Live Translate, which does exactly what it says on the tin, and can even be applied to text and phone conversations with the Call Assist option. How seamlessly these features will run on the Pixel 8a remains to be seen but the mere fact that they’re available on a phone this cheap is certainly an impressive development.
Google Pixel 8a preview: Early verdict
You never want to see a price rise, especially in the budget phone market. However, it’s hard to argue the fact that the Google Pixel 8a is a step up from the Pixel 7a in several areas.
I’m not sure exactly how much of a draw the AI features will turn out to be – I find them fun enough to use, but I’m not convinced they’re enough to justify the price hike. The improved display, bigger battery and more powerful chipset, however, are all worth having.
Either way, I’ll be getting my hands on a sample in the very near future and posting my final thoughts soon after that, so be sure to check back with us to see if the Google Pixel 8a is worth your attention.