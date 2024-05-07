Google Pixel 8a preview: Trickle-down AI-conomics

Google Pixel 8a preview: Software and AI

As you’d expect, the Pixel 8a will run Android 14 out of the box, and in a first for the a-series, will be receiving the same seven years of OS updates and security patches as the flagship phones. The Pixel 7a, by contrast, was only given three years for updates and five for security.

The biggest change with the Pixel 8a’s software, however, is that it gets the same AI features as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Google’s Gemini Nano AI feature can be enabled under the developer options in the settings – making this the cheapest phone that the feature has been included with thus far – and it can be used to quickly summarise notes or interviews made in the Recorder app, as well as suggesting conversation-relevant responses with Smart Reply.

A couple of other AI-powered features carry over from the flagships, too, including the latest iterations of Magic Eraser and Real Tone – the latter of which now works with videos as well as images – and the new Audio Magic Eraser and Best Take features, which only dropped with the rest of the 8-series late last year.

There’s also Guided Frame, which first appeared on the Google Pixel 7, but had previously been reserved for the flagship devices. This handy accessibility feature works with both the rear and front-facing cameras, and uses a series of non-visual cues to help visually impaired users take selfies and group shots.

Now for the brand-new bits. These features are the freshest of the bunch, making their debut back in January with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series before cropping up on the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. First up is the “Circle to search” feature, which allows users to quickly search any image or content on the screen by holding down the home button and circling what they want to search – sort of like a beefed-up Google Lens.

Finally, there’s Live Translate, which does exactly what it says on the tin, and can even be applied to text and phone conversations with the Call Assist option. How seamlessly these features will run on the Pixel 8a remains to be seen but the mere fact that they’re available on a phone this cheap is certainly an impressive development.

