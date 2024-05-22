Motorola Moto G04 review: Wholly unnecessary

Motorola Moto G04 review: Performance and battery life

The octa-core Unisoc T606 processor is a low-power platform, clocked up to 1.6GHz, but it put in a decent enough showing in our CPU benchmark tests. The Nokia G22 uses the same chipset, so it makes sense that the two’s scores are roughly equal, and the C21 Plus doesn’t hold a candle, but the Moto G13 pulls around 13% ahead of the G04 in the single-core benchmarks, and 10% in the multicore. That’s a pretty big lead for a price difference of less than £10.

Those preinstalled mobile games I was griping about before are all very low-maintenance, so they just about run okay on the Moto G04. There’s the occasional stutter between levels of Candy Crush and general lag when opening a new app, but for these simple games, the G04 does well enough.

Battery life is the only area in which the G04’s performance impresses, with a solid result of 23hrs 9mins. That’s roughly three hours longer than the Moto G13 and Nokia G22, and a world away from the Nokia C21 Plus’ measly 13-hour stamina.

Charging brings things crashing back down to earth, however, with the provided 15W charger taking a good couple of hours to fill the battery from empty.

READ NEXT: Best mid-range phone