Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus hands-on review: Toeing the line

The most predictable tech launch is back, with Samsung’s Galaxy S24 smartphones first out of the gate as the new year begins. Even more predictable is the arrival of a trio of models to mull over this year, but curiously it’s the middle one – the S24 Plus – that has seen some of the biggest changes.

Rather than simply being a regular S24 with a slightly bigger screen and a beefier battery, the S24 Plus is slowly edging closer toward the specifications offered by its pricier sibling, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, while also falling in price compared with last year.

