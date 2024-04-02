Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus review: Flagship looks, mid-range price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus review: Performance and battery life

Of course, that’s all for nothing if the performance isn’t up to snuff, but the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus fared reasonably well in our tests. Once upon a time, the presence of the word “MediaTek” would not have inspired confidence, but those days are long behind us as the Geekbench results below prove:

While the A13 Bionic in the iPhone SE 3 leaves everything in this price bracket for dead, the other handsets have very little between them. The Note 13 Pro Plus is last on multi-core scores (including, awkwardly, against the cheaper Note 13 Pro), but there’s not enough in it for you to notice in day-to-day use.

With all the handsets performing relatively similarly in the CPU scores, it was something of a surprise to see the disparities in the GPU benchmarks.

Here, the Note 13 Pro Plus leaps into third place overall, and second only to the Pixel 7a in the Android stakes. The orange bars here are the ones to pay attention to, as it levels scores out by discounting screen resolution and refresh rate: this is what the phones are capable of when display tech is no object.

In the battery tests, our 5,000mAh subject is technically second to last – but I wouldn’t lose that much sleep about that if I were you.

Closing in on 16 hours is comfortably enough to see out the day for all but the heaviest of users. And if not, it comes with a 120W charger in the box, which will easily top up the phone from empty to full in less than half an hour. That said, if you are the aforementioned heavy user, you may want to look up the Pixel 7a or the Samsung Galaxy A54.

