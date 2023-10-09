Amazon Prime Day October sale: The best air fryer bargains – LIVE
Save money while making your kitchen setup more efficient with the best air fryers deals available this Amazon Prime Day
Finding the very best air fryer deals isn’t always easy, especially during a busy sales event like Amazon Prime Day. There are a wide array of models available and their prices and discounts tend to fluctuate, making it hard to pick out the perfect deal on the right air fryer for you.
That’s where we come in. Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve tested and reviewed more air fryers than you’ve had hot dinners. Knowing the features, functions and price histories of all the most popular air fryers, we’re able to hand select the best offers available on the most effective versatile and well-built countertop cookers. Simply check out our short and sweet list below to see the best Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals currently available.
If none of the deals below have caught your eye, don’t worry, as we’ll be updating this page live throughout the two-day sales event, adding fresh entries as soon as new deals emerge. If you don’t see a deal you like now, be sure to check back in a little later. One last thing to remember: you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these Prime Day discounts. If you’re not already signed up, you can access a free trial using the link below.
The best air fryer deals this Prime Day – LIVE
[10/10 08:50] This top Tower air fryer sees a SWEET reduction
And we’re off! The first deal to catch our attention is this solid discount on the Tower Xpress Pro 5-in-1, which falls from its average price on Amazon of £111 to just £75.
In our original Tower Xpress Pro 5-in-1 review we awarded the appliance a solid four stars as well as our recommended award, praising it for its large internal capacity of 11L, impressive rotisserie functionality – which allows it cook a whole chicken in just 45 minutes – and its familiar and easy-to-use oven-style setup. All in all, this Tower air fryer is a solid buy at full price and merits serious consideration at its current lower total.
[10/10 07:58] Welcome to Expert Reviews live Prime Day air fryer deals coverage
Amazon’s second Prime Day sales event of the year is here, with an array of top bargains, deals and discounts set to be available for Prime subscribers across the two-day sales period. Between now and midnight on Wednesday, we’ll be keeping this page updated with the latest and greatest in Prime Day air fryer deals, specifically.
Want to know more about this latest Amazon sales bonanza? Then check out our When is Prime Day? roundup, which features all the information you’ll need, as well as top featured deals across a range of categories.