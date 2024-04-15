Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review: Harder, better, faster, cheaper

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review: Performance and battery life

Samsung’s A-series phones tend to be good performers, and the A55 5G is no different. The new 2.75GHz Exynos 1480 chipset not only managed to outpace its predecessor but also the rest of the competition here. The A55 5G is about level with the second-best performer (the Google Pixel 7a) in the single-core benchmarks, but it pulled 17% ahead in the multi-core.

Google replied in kind when we got to the GPU tests, however, with the Pixel 7a being the only handset to even come close to 60fps in either the on-screen or off-screen portion. The Galaxy A55 5G still puts in a solid showing, and handled the likes of Candy Crush well enough for me – I even had Genshin Impact running fairly smoothly with the graphics settings dialled right down.

The Galaxy A55 5G doesn’t quite match its predecessor for stamina, but this result of 24hrs and 6mins is still decent, putting it roughly in line with the Galaxy A35 5G and Pixel 7a.

The 25W charging is a little on the weedy side, taking around 80 minutes to fill the battery from empty. That’s still better than the Pixel 7a’s 18W charging, but the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G more than makes up for its lacklustre battery life here with a blisteringly fast 120W charger bundled in the box.