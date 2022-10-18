Apple’s entry-level iPad gets a huge 2022 update
Featuring a bigger screen, A14 Bionic chipset, updated cameras, USB-C charging and 5G connectivity
Skipping tradition, instead announcing its new products via simple blog posts, Apple has revealed an updated version of its basic iPad for 2022. Shown off alongside the M2-powered iPad Pro and a revamped Apple TV 4K, this new model is its most substantial update in years, and there’s a lot of new stuff to cover.
Arguably the biggest of these changes is with the screen, which has not only increased in size from 10.2in to 10.9in, but also adopts the same curved-corner format of the iPad Air. The display now extends towards the edges of the tablet, which of course means that the physical Touch ID home button of previous models has finally been removed. The fingerprint sensor is instead embedded in the top-mounted power button and will be used to unlock the tablet, log in to apps and make purchases.
This new Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2,360 x 1,640, supports Apple’s True Tone tech and has a peak brightness of 500 nits. The iPad also comes in four new finishes: blue, pink, yellow and silver, replacing the simple Space Grey and silver colour options of the previous generation.
Next up is the introduction of the A14 Bionic chipset. Replacing the ageing A13 Bionic, Apple says that this should deliver a 20% increase in CPU processing, as well as a 10% bump in graphics-related tasks compared to the previous model.
The 12MP front-facing camera is now located on one of the tablet’s long edges, has a field of view of 122 degrees and supports Apple’s Centre Stage functionality – with the camera following your face on a FaceTime or Zoom call. The rear 12MP camera can now record at 4K resolution (although Apple hasn’t specified the frame rate), and there’s also the option to film slow-motion footage at 240fps.
As for connectivity, the 2022 iPad now supports Wi-Fi 6 connections, with a new cellular 5G option as well. Apple’s much-maligned Lightning cable has also been removed in favour of USB-C connectivity. We're just waiting for the iPhone to make the switch now.
Storage options include 64GB and 256GB versions, and these start at £499 and £679 for the Wi-Fi variants. That’s a big £130 increase compared to the previous ninth-gen iPad (which thankfully remains on sale), with the cellular models costing £679 and £859 – a £160 price jump.
The 2022 iPad is available to purchase today, with a release date set for 26 October.