Bag a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet BARGAIN this Black Friday

Performance-wise, the Tab S9 Ultra is equipped with an enhanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and offers options of 12GB or 16GB of RAM, depending on the storage option chosen, with storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB​​. It runs the latest version of Android 13 and features Samsung’s OneUI version 5.1.1, offering a desktop-style environment suitable for operation using a keyboard and mouse, thanks to Samsung’s DeX desktop user interface​​.

The display is another standout feature, using Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology. It offers impressive colour accuracy and peak brightness, making it ideal for HDR streaming content​​. The tablet’s battery life is also noteworthy, outperforming its predecessor and even the iPad Pro in video playback tests​​.