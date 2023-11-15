Bag a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet BARGAIN this Black Friday
John Lewis has slashed the price of the award-winning Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (512GB) for Black Friday
Black Friday is upon us, and John Lewis is offering a deal that’s hard to ignore for tech enthusiasts. The 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, usually priced at £1,299, is now available for £1,099, making it £100 cheaper than the 256GB model at Amazon. This deal not only offers a significant discount but also doubles the storage capacity, presenting an excellent value for money.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a remarkable device that received four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review. It’s described as an “amazing piece of hardware” though its software could be better. The device boasts a slim and light design, a big and beautiful AMOLED display, and decent battery life. With its large 14.6in AMOLED screen, the Tab S9 Ultra is not just powerful but also incredibly sleek, measuring just 5.5mm from its front glass to its sheer aluminium rear.
Performance-wise, the Tab S9 Ultra is equipped with an enhanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and offers options of 12GB or 16GB of RAM, depending on the storage option chosen, with storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB. It runs the latest version of Android 13 and features Samsung’s OneUI version 5.1.1, offering a desktop-style environment suitable for operation using a keyboard and mouse, thanks to Samsung’s DeX desktop user interface.
The display is another standout feature, using Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology. It offers impressive colour accuracy and peak brightness, making it ideal for HDR streaming content. The tablet’s battery life is also noteworthy, outperforming its predecessor and even the iPad Pro in video playback tests.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at John Lewis for Black Friday is an excellent choice for those looking for a high-end tablet. With its superior hardware, generous storage, and attractive price point, it stands out as a strong contender in the premium tablet market.