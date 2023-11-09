After a cheap iPad? This Black Friday deal has you covered

One of the standout features of this iteration of the iPad is its excellent webcam, ensuring high-quality video calls during work meetings and catch-up with far-flung loved ones.

Expert Reviews has conducted a thorough evaluation of the ninth-generation iPad, awarding it a perfect score of five out of five stars and a rare Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest level of praise we can offer.

To short, the Black Friday deal on the ninth-generation iPad at AO is an opportunity not to be missed: the combination of Apple’s high build quality, impressive performance and lightweight design makes this iPad an attractive proposition. Get in there as soon as possible while it lasts!