Nab an AWESOME Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet deal this Black Friday

The tablet’s design is mostly unchanged, sporting a matte plastic casing and thick bezels. It is primarily designed for landscape orientation, featuring a 2MP selfie camera, power and volume buttons, a USB-C charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and upward-firing speakers. The Fire HD 8 (2022) covers 78.7% of the sRGB gamut and offers a higher contrast ratio and peak brightness than its predecessor​​.

Battery life is another area where the Fire HD 8 (2022) excels, with a 19-hour and 33-minute runtime in video tests, a 24% improvement over the 2020 model. However, charging speeds remain slow, taking around five hours for a full charge​​.

The tablet runs on Android 11 with Amazon’s Fire OS 8 launcher. While Fire OS can be restrictive, and the Amazon app store lacks some popular apps and games available on Android and Apple storefronts, the tablet still offers good value. Features like hands-free Alexa add to its appeal​​.