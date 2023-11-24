Nab an AWESOME Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet deal this Black Friday
The Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning Amazon Fire HD 8 is currently just £50 for Black Friday
Amazon’s Fire HD 8 (2022) tablet is a steal at just £50 this Black Friday, significantly down from its average price of £80. Awarded four stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, it offers unbeatable value in its class with a decent performance increase and a solid battery life upgrade.
Positioned firmly in the budget tablet arena, the Fire HD 8 (2022) stands out with its enhancements. The most notable upgrade is its new Hexa-core 2GHz MediaTek MT8169A processor, delivering up to 30% faster performance than the 2020 version. This processor comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD slot. Despite these advancements, the tablet’s performance may feel sluggish compared to modern smartphones, and its display, with a resolution of 1,280 x 800, is somewhat outdated.
The tablet’s design is mostly unchanged, sporting a matte plastic casing and thick bezels. It is primarily designed for landscape orientation, featuring a 2MP selfie camera, power and volume buttons, a USB-C charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and upward-firing speakers. The Fire HD 8 (2022) covers 78.7% of the sRGB gamut and offers a higher contrast ratio and peak brightness than its predecessor.
Battery life is another area where the Fire HD 8 (2022) excels, with a 19-hour and 33-minute runtime in video tests, a 24% improvement over the 2020 model. However, charging speeds remain slow, taking around five hours for a full charge.
The tablet runs on Android 11 with Amazon’s Fire OS 8 launcher. While Fire OS can be restrictive, and the Amazon app store lacks some popular apps and games available on Android and Apple storefronts, the tablet still offers good value. Features like hands-free Alexa add to its appeal.
Despite its limitations, the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) offers significant value, especially at the Black Friday price of £50. It’s ideal for those seeking a budget tablet for casual use or as an entry-level device for children.