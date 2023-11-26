This Black Friday Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet deal is SCORCHING
The Amazon Fire Max 11 has had its price slashed to just £145 in the Black Friday sale
For Black Friday, Amazon has significantly reduced the price of its Fire Max 11 tablet to an all-time low of £145, a substantial drop from its average price of £210. While the tablet earned a modest three-star rating in our review, this price cut transforms it into a far more attractive option.
The Fire Max 11, Amazon’s largest tablet, brings a touch of premium design to the Fire range. Its 11in display, with a 2,000 x 1,200 resolution and a 5:3 aspect ratio, is a great screen for watching movies and TV shows, while the IPS panel’s peak brightness of 504cd/m² ensures good visibility even on sunny days, although direct sunlight might be challenging.
Performance is one of the Fire Max 11’s strong suits, with its MediaTek Dimensity MT8188J processor and 4GB of RAM. It excelled in our benchmark tests, though it’s more suited to casual gaming rather than demanding 3D titles. The 20-hour battery life in our testing outstrips the advertised 14 hours, and the tablet supports fast charging up to 15W.
The design is another highlight, with an aluminium frame and a classy dark grey finish. It includes a USB-C port, a microSD slot supporting up to 1TB, and a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. However, the tablet lacks a 3.5mm jack and LTE capabilities.
While the optional keyboard and stylus can convert the Fire Max 11 into a pseudo-laptop, these are somewhat constrained by the limitations of Fire OS 8, which lacks the versatility of other operating systems. Despite these drawbacks, the tablet’s excellent performance, impressive battery life, and improved design make it an appealing choice, especially at this discounted price.
For £144, the Amazon Fire Max 11 is an excellent Black Friday deal for those invested in the Amazon ecosystem and seeking a budget-friendly tablet with a large screen and solid performance.