This Black Friday Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet deal is SCORCHING

Performance is one of the Fire Max 11’s strong suits, with its MediaTek Dimensity MT8188J processor and 4GB of RAM. It excelled in our benchmark tests, though it’s more suited to casual gaming rather than demanding 3D titles. The 20-hour battery life in our testing outstrips the advertised 14 hours, and the tablet supports fast charging up to 15W​​​​.

The design is another highlight, with an aluminium frame and a classy dark grey finish. It includes a USB-C port, a microSD slot supporting up to 1TB, and a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. However, the tablet lacks a 3.5mm jack and LTE capabilities​​.

While the optional keyboard and stylus can convert the Fire Max 11 into a pseudo-laptop, these are somewhat constrained by the limitations of Fire OS 8, which lacks the versatility of other operating systems​​​​. Despite these drawbacks, the tablet’s excellent performance, impressive battery life, and improved design make it an appealing choice, especially at this discounted price.