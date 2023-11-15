This Samsung tablet saving is a STUNNING pre-Black Friday bargain

Under the hood, the Tab S6 Lite is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset and comes with options of either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD. Though it lacks some of the higher-end features like a Super AMOLED display and support for Dex mode, it offers solid performance for its price.

Design-wise, the Tab S6 Lite feels premium, with a polished aluminium frame and slim bezels. While it doesn’t include a physical connector for a keyboard, it supports pairing with Bluetooth keyboards. The tablet is equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, suitable for basic photography and video calling needs.

The bundled S Pen adds significant value, functioning well for note-taking and other creative tasks. The tablet’s IPS display, while not supporting HDR content, delivers rich and bold colours and maintains good sharpness with a pixel density of 224ppi.

In terms of battery life, the Tab S6 Lite‘s 7,040mAh battery offers impressive longevity, lasting nearly 15 hours on our looped video playback test. This makes it a reliable companion for both work and entertainment.