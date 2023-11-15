This Samsung tablet saving is a STUNNING pre-Black Friday bargain
The five-star Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is ludicrous cheap on Amazon ahead of Black Friday
Ahead of Black Friday, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has seen a spectacular price drop on Amazon. It’s now available for just £249, a reduction from its average price of £303. This deal makes it a great choice for those looking for a quality Android tablet at a competitive price.
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which received five stars out of five and an Expert Review Recommended award in our original review, is positioned as a mid-priced alternative to the dominant iPad. It includes a bundled S Pen stylus at no extra cost, a feature not typically found in this price range. The tablet boasts a 10.4in FHD+ screen, providing a slightly larger and quality display compared to its Apple counterpart.
Under the hood, the Tab S6 Lite is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset and comes with options of either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD. Though it lacks some of the higher-end features like a Super AMOLED display and support for Dex mode, it offers solid performance for its price.
Design-wise, the Tab S6 Lite feels premium, with a polished aluminium frame and slim bezels. While it doesn’t include a physical connector for a keyboard, it supports pairing with Bluetooth keyboards. The tablet is equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, suitable for basic photography and video calling needs.
The bundled S Pen adds significant value, functioning well for note-taking and other creative tasks. The tablet’s IPS display, while not supporting HDR content, delivers rich and bold colours and maintains good sharpness with a pixel density of 224ppi.
In terms of battery life, the Tab S6 Lite‘s 7,040mAh battery offers impressive longevity, lasting nearly 15 hours on our looped video playback test. This makes it a reliable companion for both work and entertainment.
At the discounted pre-Black Friday price of £249, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite stands out as an excellent choice for those seeking an Android tablet that balances performance, design, and affordability, making it a strong alternative to the more expensive iPad.